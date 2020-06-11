Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Thursday said Americans should “commend” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for acting in “the finest traditions of military leadership” after Milley apologized earlier in the day for his role in removing protesters from Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Park.

“I know one thing Gen. Milley regrets is that he was at the White House in his camouflage utility uniform,” Cotton said in an interview with Fox News’ Ed Henry and Sandra Smith. “By custom and courtesy, military officers always wear dress uniforms there.”

Cotton noted Milley was on his way to the FBI’s downtown command center and dressed in the same uniform as troops on the street. In a pre-recorded speech to graduates of the National Defense University released Thursday morning, Milley said his military garb contributed to “a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” adding that it was “a mistake.”

“He is acting in the finest traditions of military leadership, and he is taking responsibility not just for the reality, but for perceptions,” Cotton said. “And if he thinks that perceptions reflected negatively on the commander in chief all the way down to our young troops who were out in Lafayette Park or on the streets of Washington, D.C. last week, then he’s going to take responsibility for it as a military leader. I commend him for that, and we all should.”

Authorities on June 3 removed protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House. President Donald Trump subsequently walked to nearby St. John’s Church for a photo opportunity with the media, during which Milley was pictured with the president.

Trump, who on Thursday was in Dallas for a roundtable event with community leaders, had not weighed in on Milley’s apology as of Thursday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox News.

