On his “Closer Look” segment, NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers both praised and then channeled 2020 hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders “old man sarcasm” response to a CBS News reporter saying President Donald Trump was only considering a “limited strike” on Iran.

“He’s right,” Meyers said after playing a clip from Sunday’s Face the Nation where Sanders snarkily shot back at the way the CBS News interviewer seemed to minimize attacking another country. “Oh, just a limited strike. Oh well, I’m sorry!” Sanders had replied, waving his arms. “I just didn’t know that it’s okay to simply attack another country with bombs just for limited strike — that’s an act of warfare.”

“You got to love his old man sarcasm,” Meyers observed, before breaking into a Sanders impersonation.

“What are you always doing on your phone?” Meyers’ mock-Bernie asked in exasperation.

“I’m just sending an Emoji, Grandpa.”

“Oh, just an Emoji,” Meyers-as-Sanders shot back, waving his arms as well. “You see, when I was growing up, the only emojis we had were our faces. So when our friends wanted to know how I was, they wouldn’t look down there. They would look up here. And that’s how they knew I was grumpy!”

Watch the video above, from NBC.

