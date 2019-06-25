Seth Meyers Channels Bernie Sanders’ ‘Old Man Sarcasm’ Response About ‘Limited Strike’ on Iran
On his “Closer Look” segment, NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers both praised and then channeled 2020 hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders “old man sarcasm” response to a CBS News reporter saying President Donald Trump was only considering a “limited strike” on Iran.
“He’s right,” Meyers said after playing a clip from Sunday’s Face the Nation where Sanders snarkily shot back at the way the CBS News interviewer seemed to minimize attacking another country. “Oh, just a limited strike. Oh well, I’m sorry!” Sanders had replied, waving his arms. “I just didn’t know that it’s okay to simply attack another country with bombs just for limited strike — that’s an act of warfare.”
“You got to love his old man sarcasm,” Meyers observed, before breaking into a Sanders impersonation.
“What are you always doing on your phone?” Meyers’ mock-Bernie asked in exasperation.
“I’m just sending an Emoji, Grandpa.”
“Oh, just an Emoji,” Meyers-as-Sanders shot back, waving his arms as well. “You see, when I was growing up, the only emojis we had were our faces. So when our friends wanted to know how I was, they wouldn’t look down there. They would look up here. And that’s how they knew I was grumpy!”
Watch the video above, from NBC.
