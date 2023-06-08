‘STOP Doing This!’ Chris Christie Blows Off Fox Host’s Biden ‘Double Standard’ Complaint To Torch Trump on Classified Docs

Former New Jersey Governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie blew off a Fox host’s complaint about a “double standard” on classified documents between President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump to torch Trump over his behavior.

Christie officially jumped into the race Tuesday with a campaign event in New Hampshire, kicking off a candidacy that is being characterized as a “prosecution” of Trump.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked about the roiling classified documents investigation, while bitterly complaining about a “double standard” between Trump and Biden.

But Christie torpedoed that complaint with rapidity and went off on Trump’s behavior — criminal or not — imploring him to “Return the documents and stop doing this!”:

BRIAN KILMEADE: The one thing that looms over are these court cases, the ridiculous one with Alvin Bragg in New York City and now Trump attorneys have been notified that the former president is a target of a criminal investigation over his handling of those classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. We know William Barr thinks this is a strong case. I also see a huge double standard. You got classified documents all over Joe Biden’s house, offices, (inaudible) offices, garage. Do you believe that this should be this what Donald Trump has done, from what you knowz, is criminal?

CHRIS CHRISTIE: Well, look, I don’t know, Brian, exactly what they’re going to find and what’s going to come in any indictment that may come. But I will say this. The problem with all of this is that it’s self-inflicted.

You know, in the end, I don’t know that the government even knew that Joe Biden had those documents or not.

But they did know Donald Trump did. And in fact asked for the voluntarily for over a year and a quarter, and got them back in dribs and drabs. And at least if you believe the accounts that you’re reading right now, and I and I take them with a grain of salt because I did this work for seven years and I know you can’t believe anything until an indictment comes out.

If in fact, you’re keeping those things knowingly, even after the government has asked for you to bring them back, the excuses about, oh, they were classified, declassified automatically when I left the office. Well, that’s just wrong! I mean, I know that as a legal matter.

And the problem with this is let’s go to pull it back for a second. It’s a bigger problem whether he’s indicted or not, because these are all self-inflicted wounds. Return the documents and stop doing this!

Why do you have to be the center of negative attention all the time? Why do you have to be angry all the time? And that’s what Donald Trump has done. So I’ll wait to see you make a judgment on the indictment if and when one comes.

But certainly, as you know, on the Alvin Bragg stuff I said at the time, that’s a ridiculous indictment and one that I would have never brought as a prosecutor. But it doesn’t mean that the next one and the next one are not going to be problematic. And by the way, that’s weight that Donald Trump will have to carry if he’s the nominee to a general election in November. And why do we want to take that risk?