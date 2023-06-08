‘We’re Tired of Losing!’ Chris Christie Blames Trump for Six Years of GOP Losses on Fox & Friends

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) tore into Donald Trump’s leadership with a long list of political setbacks the Republican Party has seen under the ex-president’s watch.

Christie joined Fox & Friends on Thursday to talk about his new presidential bid for 2024. As Christie spoke about his political strategy and his vision for America, Steve Doocy remarked that his campaign message “sounds like you’re trying to save the Republican Party.”

Christie’s answer:

Well, look, I believe the Republican Party has been losing now for nearly seven years. After Donald Trump’s win in 2016 — which I was a large part of — we haven’t been able to win anything since then. Lost the House in 2018, lost the Senate and the White House in 2020, those Georgia senate seats in early 2021, and we horribly underperformed in 2022. Lost governorships, lost a senate seat and barely won the House of Representatives when everyone thought we would be at 240 or 250 seats. So we’re tired of losing!

Christie’s remarks were rooted in the conclusion that the Republican Party underperformed numerous times throughout America’s most recent election seasons. He made that clear as he said that “if the person at the top gets all the credit when things go well, they must also be accountable for what happens when things go badly. And the fact is that Donald Trump, the candidates he picked in these individual states and endorsed all lost. And lost big races.”

“I’m not trying to save the party,” Christie insisted. “What I want the party to get back to doing is what we do best, which is to win and then implement smart, conservative policies for the entire country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

