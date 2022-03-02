Three CNN Hosts Beat Fox News On Sunday in the Demo

By Alex Griffing
Mar 2nd, 2022, 12:53 pm
 

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to grow cable news viewership across the board, CNN scored a rare victory over Fox News on Sunday – winning multiple time slots in the key 25-54 age demographic.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, Pamela Brown, and Michael Holmes all anchored timeslots on Sunday that topped their Fox News competition in the demo and far outpaced MSNBC, which landed in a solid third across the board.

In terms of overall viewers, Fox News still won the day with three hours over 3 million viewers and 10 hours over 2 million. By contrast, only Acosta managed to rake in an audience of over 2 million total viewers on CNN for the day.

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures won the day in terms of total viewers with an audience of 3.17 million. Trey Gowdy was close behind with 3.1 million at 7 p.m. and 3.07 million at 8 p.m. Also, of note, Harris Faulkner guest-hosted Fox News Sunday and saw the show’s ratings bump up 23 percent compared to last week.

Acosta helmed the 4 and 5 p.m. hours of CNN Newsroom on Sunday, with the second hour leading the network in the demo for the day. Acosta, who also serves as the network’s chief domestic correspondent, raked in 695,000 demo viewers, a massive number, which beat Fox’s 5 p.m. offering the Big Sunday Show, which brought in 599,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC’s Politics Nation at 5 p.m. lagged far behind with only 86,000 demo viewers.

Brown, who is also a senior Washington Correspondent at CNN, took over CNN Newsroom from Acosta and managed to beat out Fox in the demo. Brown from 9 to 11 p.m. beat Fox’s The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton in both hours. Brown brought in 625,000 in the first hour and 609,000 in the second compared to Hilton’s 603,000 and 531,000 demo viewers in both hours.

Australian news anchor and correspondent for CNN International, Michael Holmes, anchored the 11 p.m. hour of CNN Newsroom Live and also scored a win over Fox. Holmes brought in 463,000 demo viewers to 451,000 demo viewers for Fox Report with Jon Scott.

In Monday’s ratings, Fox still dominated, winning every hour in both the demo and in terms of total viewers, except for two. CNN’s Don Lemon at 11 p.m. topped Fox News Live in the demo and CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m. just edged out Fox’s America Reports with 464,000 to 462,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION
6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
1257		 NEW DAY WEEKEND:
644		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
374
7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
1761		 NEW DAY WEEKEND:
844		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
552		 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:
146
8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
2486		 INSIDE POLITICS:
1038		 VELSHI:
776
9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
2820		 STATE OF THE UNION:
1416		 LAST MAN STANDING:
32
10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
3172		 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
1821		 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:
799		 NEW TO THE STREET:
89		 LAST MAN STANDING:
55
11a MEDIA BUZZ:
2564		 RELIABLE SOURCES:
1755		 BENNY REPORT; THE:
136		 LAST MAN STANDING:
113
12p STATE OF THE UNION:
1828		 HUCKABEE:
173		 LAST MAN STANDING:
192
1p AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
2684		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1839		 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:
167		 LAST MAN STANDING:
177
2p FOX NEWS LIVE:
2650		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1653		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
157		 LAST MAN STANDING:
185
3p FOX NEWS LIVE:
2560		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1698		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
916		 LAST MAN STANDING:
271
4p FOX NEWS LIVE:
2637		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1946		 DAVID JEREMIAH:
129		 LAST MAN STANDING:
261
5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:
2747		 CNN NEWSROOM:
2325		 POLITICS NATION:
732		 LAST MAN STANDING:
200
6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
2633		 CNN NEWSROOM:
2039		 LAST MAN STANDING:
176
7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
3104		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1827		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
219		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
113
8p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
3065		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1777		 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
729		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
119
9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:
2682		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1803		 AYMAN:
663		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
56
10p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:
2233		 CNN NEWSROOM:
1683		 DECISION 2022:
555		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
134		 BANFIELD:
35
11p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
1827		 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:
1233		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
519		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION
6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
328		 NEW DAY WEEKEND:
177		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
52
7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
407		 NEW DAY WEEKEND:
229		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
85		 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:
16
8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
476		 INSIDE POLITICS:
276		 VELSHI:
99
9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
533		 STATE OF THE UNION:
412		 LAST MAN STANDING:
14
10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
581		 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
517		 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:
114		 NEW TO THE STREET:
13		 LAST MAN STANDING:
20
11a MEDIA BUZZ:
489		 RELIABLE SOURCES:
529		 BENNY REPORT; THE:
18		 LAST MAN STANDING:
32
12p STATE OF THE UNION:
490		 HUCKABEE:
30		 LAST MAN STANDING:
25
1p AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
509		 CNN NEWSROOM:
569		 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:
31		 LAST MAN STANDING:
26
2p FOX NEWS LIVE:
507		 CNN NEWSROOM:
538		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
29		 LAST MAN STANDING:
66
3p FOX NEWS LIVE:
518		 CNN NEWSROOM:
517		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
121		 LAST MAN STANDING:
96
4p FOX NEWS LIVE:
527		 CNN NEWSROOM:
568		 DAVID JEREMIAH:
17		 LAST MAN STANDING:
82
5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:
599		 CNN NEWSROOM:
695		 POLITICS NATION:
86		 LAST MAN STANDING:
65
6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
604		 CNN NEWSROOM:
596		 LAST MAN STANDING:
63
7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
670		 CNN NEWSROOM:
572		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
33		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
47
8p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
661		 CNN NEWSROOM:
604		 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
109		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
51
9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:
603		 CNN NEWSROOM:
625		 AYMAN:
88		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
25
10p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:
531		 CNN NEWSROOM:
609		 DECISION 2022:
88		 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:
20		 BANFIELD:
8
11p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
451		 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:
463		 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
93		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
13

 

