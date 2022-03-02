Three CNN Hosts Beat Fox News On Sunday in the Demo

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to grow cable news viewership across the board, CNN scored a rare victory over Fox News on Sunday – winning multiple time slots in the key 25-54 age demographic.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, Pamela Brown, and Michael Holmes all anchored timeslots on Sunday that topped their Fox News competition in the demo and far outpaced MSNBC, which landed in a solid third across the board.

In terms of overall viewers, Fox News still won the day with three hours over 3 million viewers and 10 hours over 2 million. By contrast, only Acosta managed to rake in an audience of over 2 million total viewers on CNN for the day.

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures won the day in terms of total viewers with an audience of 3.17 million. Trey Gowdy was close behind with 3.1 million at 7 p.m. and 3.07 million at 8 p.m. Also, of note, Harris Faulkner guest-hosted Fox News Sunday and saw the show’s ratings bump up 23 percent compared to last week.

Acosta helmed the 4 and 5 p.m. hours of CNN Newsroom on Sunday, with the second hour leading the network in the demo for the day. Acosta, who also serves as the network’s chief domestic correspondent, raked in 695,000 demo viewers, a massive number, which beat Fox’s 5 p.m. offering the Big Sunday Show, which brought in 599,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC’s Politics Nation at 5 p.m. lagged far behind with only 86,000 demo viewers.

Brown, who is also a senior Washington Correspondent at CNN, took over CNN Newsroom from Acosta and managed to beat out Fox in the demo. Brown from 9 to 11 p.m. beat Fox’s The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton in both hours. Brown brought in 625,000 in the first hour and 609,000 in the second compared to Hilton’s 603,000 and 531,000 demo viewers in both hours.

Australian news anchor and correspondent for CNN International, Michael Holmes, anchored the 11 p.m. hour of CNN Newsroom Live and also scored a win over Fox. Holmes brought in 463,000 demo viewers to 451,000 demo viewers for Fox Report with Jon Scott.

As @holmescnn anchors in Lviv, CNN’s global coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/ZgNWzEJJuQ pic.twitter.com/7fGw9l1lA7 — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) February 28, 2022

In Monday’s ratings, Fox still dominated, winning every hour in both the demo and in terms of total viewers, except for two. CNN’s Don Lemon at 11 p.m. topped Fox News Live in the demo and CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m. just edged out Fox’s America Reports with 464,000 to 462,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1257 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

644 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

374 — — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1761 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

844 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

552 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

146 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

2486 INSIDE POLITICS:

1038 VELSHI:

776 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

2820 STATE OF THE UNION:

1416 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

32 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

3172 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

1821 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

799 NEW TO THE STREET:

89 LAST MAN STANDING:

55 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

2564 RELIABLE SOURCES:

1755 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

136 LAST MAN STANDING:

113 12p — STATE OF THE UNION:

1828 — HUCKABEE:

173 LAST MAN STANDING:

192 1p AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2684 CNN NEWSROOM:

1839 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

167 LAST MAN STANDING:

177 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

2650 CNN NEWSROOM:

1653 — UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

157 LAST MAN STANDING:

185 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

2560 CNN NEWSROOM:

1698 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

916 — LAST MAN STANDING:

271 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

2637 CNN NEWSROOM:

1946 — DAVID JEREMIAH:

129 LAST MAN STANDING:

261 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

2747 CNN NEWSROOM:

2325 POLITICS NATION:

732 — LAST MAN STANDING:

200 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

2633 CNN NEWSROOM:

2039 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

176 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

3104 CNN NEWSROOM:

1827 — UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

219 NEWSNATION PRIME:

113 8p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

3065 CNN NEWSROOM:

1777 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

729 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

119 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

2682 CNN NEWSROOM:

1803 AYMAN:

663 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

56 10p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

2233 CNN NEWSROOM:

1683 DECISION 2022:

555 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

134 BANFIELD:

35 11p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

1827 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:

1233 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

519 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

328 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

177 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

52 — — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

407 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

229 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

85 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

16 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

476 INSIDE POLITICS:

276 VELSHI:

99 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

533 STATE OF THE UNION:

412 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

14 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

581 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

517 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

114 NEW TO THE STREET:

13 LAST MAN STANDING:

20 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

489 RELIABLE SOURCES:

529 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

18 LAST MAN STANDING:

32 12p — STATE OF THE UNION:

490 — HUCKABEE:

30 LAST MAN STANDING:

25 1p AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

509 CNN NEWSROOM:

569 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

31 LAST MAN STANDING:

26 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

507 CNN NEWSROOM:

538 — UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

29 LAST MAN STANDING:

66 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

518 CNN NEWSROOM:

517 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

121 — LAST MAN STANDING:

96 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

527 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 — DAVID JEREMIAH:

17 LAST MAN STANDING:

82 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

599 CNN NEWSROOM:

695 POLITICS NATION:

86 — LAST MAN STANDING:

65 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

604 CNN NEWSROOM:

596 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

63 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

670 CNN NEWSROOM:

572 — UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

33 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 8p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

661 CNN NEWSROOM:

604 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

109 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

51 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

603 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 AYMAN:

88 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

25 10p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

531 CNN NEWSROOM:

609 DECISION 2022:

88 UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS:

20 BANFIELD:

8 11p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

451 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:

463 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

93 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com