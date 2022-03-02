‘This is Garbage’: NY Times Takes Brutal Dragging Over Absurd ‘Mostly True’ Biden Fact Check

By Tommy ChristopherMar 2nd, 2022, 12:56 pm
 

The New York Times faced backlash and mockery for an absurd fact check of a claim that President Joe Biden made during the State of the Union address.

On Tuesday night, the president spoke for over an hour during his first SOTU, discussing Ukraine and Russia, and covering a range of other topics that included his tax plan, his Cancer Moon Shotmilitant venison, and many others.

But the NYT zeroed in on a claim the president made while discussing his economic agenda, specifically the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which he said “helped working people and left no one behind.”

“And, folks it worked. It worked. It worked and created jobs — lots of jobs. In fact, our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year, more jobs in one year than ever before in the history of the United States of America,” Biden said.

NOT SO FAST, said the Times, which rated the claim only “Partially True” and tweeted a graphic that explained “Biden is correct on the numbers. But the government only started collecting this data in 1939.”

That absurd hedge drew a blizzard of mockery from journalists, academics, media figures, and other verified Twitter users who pointed out, among other things, that prior to 1939, 6.5 million jobs would have been kind of a lot, and generally made unkind sport of the item.

