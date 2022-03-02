‘This is Garbage’: NY Times Takes Brutal Dragging Over Absurd ‘Mostly True’ Biden Fact Check

The New York Times faced backlash and mockery for an absurd fact check of a claim that President Joe Biden made during the State of the Union address.

On Tuesday night, the president spoke for over an hour during his first SOTU, discussing Ukraine and Russia, and covering a range of other topics that included his tax plan, his Cancer Moon Shot, militant venison, and many others.

But the NYT zeroed in on a claim the president made while discussing his economic agenda, specifically the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which he said “helped working people and left no one behind.”

“And, folks it worked. It worked. It worked and created jobs — lots of jobs. In fact, our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year, more jobs in one year than ever before in the history of the United States of America,” Biden said.

NOT SO FAST, said the Times, which rated the claim only “Partially True” and tweeted a graphic that explained “Biden is correct on the numbers. But the government only started collecting this data in 1939.”

We fact-checked President Biden’s claim during the #SOTU about strong U.S. job growth. Follow our live analysis: https://t.co/wmEgwIYSOi pic.twitter.com/HwXEcia7IL — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2022

That absurd hedge drew a blizzard of mockery from journalists, academics, media figures, and other verified Twitter users who pointed out, among other things, that prior to 1939, 6.5 million jobs would have been kind of a lot, and generally made unkind sport of the item.

The fact check rates the claim as partially true because the government only began collecting such data in 1939. I guess it’s possible more jobs could have been created in the U.S. during the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods. https://t.co/9Ag4kp37g5 — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) March 2, 2022

i’ve been trying to formulate a joke how george washington was the greatest job creating president when all the jobs switched from british jobs to good ole’ usa jobs, but I can’t quite stick the landing. putting this out there for partial credit https://t.co/4Fzu1RxC6d — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) March 2, 2022

While it is technically correct that the U.S. was the first nation to land on the Moon, we only have data going back to 1969 and can’t be sure on what happened before then. We rank this claim “partially true”. https://t.co/bTYe62sxXc — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 2, 2022

Does the NYT have some insight into dinosaur job numbers that we don’t? https://t.co/3x1tsXP7a9 — Prashant ❤️ (@CoolAssPuppy) March 2, 2022

Your daily reminder that before The NY Times ruined wordle they ruined the news. This is garbage. https://t.co/j2MdZzqaCN — Steve Marmel 💉 💉 💉 (@Marmel) March 2, 2022

Dear @nytimes: You claim you are the newspaper of record. Fact Check: Partially true. Gutenberg did not invent his printing press until 1436. https://t.co/hrtk1QTLf3 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 2, 2022

It’s worth digging into the replies to see the many, many ways historians are dragging this fact check. https://t.co/hS7FFuIkqm — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 2, 2022

aaaaare you fucking kidding me did you like do the math and figure out NYT would be worth more in a fascist post-apocalyptic terror state, or — Bill (@Bill_TPA) March 2, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, we got him https://t.co/1aKePkA0ra — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) March 2, 2022

TV pitch: Time-traveling BLS staffers https://t.co/ASSweWZvcO — Mike Nizza (@mikenizza) March 2, 2022

The @nytimes holding Biden to a standard (“please note the year this stat began”) that I’ve never seen them use for anyone else. 🙄 https://t.co/NYEPX2KvQq — Dimitri Drekonja (@Ddrekonja) March 2, 2022

Yes, it was bad. Can we all now please take a moment of silence for the poor intern that put this one together? https://t.co/P9C0VV38ED — Ryan Enos (@RyanDEnos) March 2, 2022

This is the stuff that drives me nuts about people/institutions — if your desire for accuracy obscures the truth, you’re failing to communicate. https://t.co/tjNf03OOUY — Nayyera (@nayyeroar) March 2, 2022

The agony in the replies and retweets is hilarious. https://t.co/R02POKQKM9 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 2, 2022

Fact-checks like this are basically a performative gesture intended to blunt criticism from conservatives. They allow the paper to say “See? We fact-checked Biden’s SOTU too.” When partisan lying is extremely asymmetrical you end up with these funny hair-splitting scenarios. https://t.co/35TY6rbCPb — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 2, 2022

I don’t understand why a business would voluntarily choose to diminish its brand like the New York Times did with this tweet. The option to just say nothing is always on the table. https://t.co/Ux088Od7I8 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 2, 2022

Partially true. Biden is correct on the numbers. But some scientists theorize ours is but one universe in a multi-web of infinite parallel universes, some of which added fewer jobs or don’t have jobs or people at all but instead tiny gingerbread men who have frosting for clothes https://t.co/FjNaCaKoZA — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) March 2, 2022

