New Day, CNN’s morning show that has struggled in the ratings over the last year, had an impressive Monday. The John Berman and Brianna Keilar-hosted program doubled Morning Joe’s audience in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.

New Day averaged 238,000 viewers in the demo across three hours. The MSNBC morning show, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, drew 118,000 viewers in the demo across its three hour span.

Despite the impressive showing in the demo, New Day fell short to Morning Joe in total viewers. New Day averaged 898,000 viewers overall, while Morning Joe drew 1.01 million.

Fox & Friends, meanwhile, beat both the CNN and MSNBC competition by a significant margin.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1514 NEW DAY:

628 MORNING JOE:

1011 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

13 ELEMENTARY:

40 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2024 NEW DAY:

847 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

123 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2275 NEW DAY:

1219 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2468 CNN NEWSROOM:

1329 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1018 NATIONAL REPORT:

236 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2566 CNN NEWSROOM:

1445 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

917 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

88 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2671 AT THIS HOUR:

1529 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

849 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

121 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2770 INSIDE POLITICS:

1441 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1030 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

249 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

233 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2513 CNN NEWSROOM:

1522 MTP DAILY:

972 — BLUE BLOODS:

137 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2347 CNN NEWSROOM:

1691 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1010 AMERICAN AGENDA:

207 BLUE BLOODS:

193 3p STORY, THE:

2527 CNN NEWSROOM:

1744 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1121 — BLUE BLOODS:

317 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2675 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1688 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1699 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

266 BLUE BLOODS:

342 5p FIVE, THE:

4445 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1737 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

224 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

138 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3431 SITUATION ROOM:

1571 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1580 SPICER & CO:

352 DONLON REPORT, THE:

70 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

4020 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1897 REIDOUT:

1534 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

422 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4476 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2297 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1733 STINCHFIELD:

284 NEWSNATION PRIME:

91 9p HANNITY:

3624 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1933 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2901 PRIME NEWS:

156 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

73 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2923 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1566 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1937 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

198 BANFIELD:

83 11p FOX NEWS LIVE:

2014 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1218 11TH HOUR:

1426 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

179 NEWSNATION PRIME:

44

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

342 NEW DAY:

172 MORNING JOE:

118 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

489 NEW DAY:

217 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

463 NEW DAY:

325 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

517 CNN NEWSROOM:

328 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

123 NATIONAL REPORT:

35 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

531 CNN NEWSROOM:

370 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

135 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

572 AT THIS HOUR:

367 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

125 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

547 INSIDE POLITICS:

367 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

135 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

496 CNN NEWSROOM:

407 MTP DAILY:

113 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

462 CNN NEWSROOM:

464 KATY TUR REPORTS:

131 AMERICAN AGENDA:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

467 CNN NEWSROOM:

465 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

162 — BLUE BLOODS:

59 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

490 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

430 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

217 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

56 5p FIVE, THE:

734 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

489 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

600 SITUATION ROOM:

526 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

173 SPICER & CO:

32 DONLON REPORT, THE:

15 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

781 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

678 REIDOUT:

246 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

71 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

965 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

805 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

227 STINCHFIELD:

52 NEWSNATION PRIME:

20 9p HANNITY:

778 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

703 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

445 PRIME NEWS:

41 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

14 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

647 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

580 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

281 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 BANFIELD:

10 11p FOX NEWS LIVE:

435 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

452 11TH HOUR:

248 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.39 million

Fox: 2.6 million

MSNBC: 1.26 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 426,000

Fox News: 539,000

MSNBC: 175,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.93 million

Fox News: 3.67 million

MSNBC: 2.19 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 696,000

Fox News: 797,000

MSNBC: 318,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com