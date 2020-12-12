Trump Bailed on White House Christmas Party to Do Sad Tweets After Supreme Court Stomped Out Texas Election Lawsuit

President Donald Trump elected to skip giving remarks to his guests at the White House Christmas party Friday night, but did have a lot to say on Twitter about the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Following the news that that the Supreme Court rejected the Trump-supported Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, several journalists reported that Trump had decided to dip on his guests.

The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman wrote “At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won’t be joining them to make remarks.”

At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won’t be joining them to make remarks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2020

The Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey reported the same thing, and added “POTUS has spoken some nights at holiday parties and not other nights. Has often struck an upbeat tone and talked about legal challenges, Texas case, potentially coming back in four years…”

POTUS has spoken some nights at holiday parties and not other nights. Has often struck an upbeat tone and talked about legal challenges, Texas case, potentially coming back in four years… — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 12, 2020

But Trump actually did discuss some of those things Friday night — just not with his guests.

He fired off a series of extremely disappointed tweets, including an almost poetic second-person musing on his view of events in which he wrote “So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states………that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!”

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

….that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Several of the tweets were labeled by Twitter as “Disputed.”

