Ex-President Donald Trump claimed to millions of Fox News viewers that President Joe Biden had him arrested — and Fox’s Bret Baier failed to correct or challenge him.

Trump sat for an interview with Baier on Monday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, just days after trashing Fox News and dancing a figurative jig over their loss to MSNBC the week of his indictment.

After a couple of unrelated questions, Baier gingerly waded into the issue of the bombshell 37-count indictment against Trump related to Espionage Act violations.

BAIER: FOX viewers were able to watch your speech here at Bedminster… (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. (END VIDEO CLIP) BAIER: … the day of your arrest. And… TRUMP: Can you believe it? BAIER: Federal… TRUMP: Arrest by my opponent! BAIER: Appearance in federal court in Miami. TRUMP: Right. BAIER: And your explanation of the Presidential Records Act and your defense, how you and others believe that that applies here. Obviously, you know other legal experts, your attorney general, Bill Barr, they do not think that applies to handling classified national security and defense materials. But that legal battle aside, I just want to ask you a couple of specifics. Why did you have this very sensitive national security defense documents, like the war plans for a strike on Iran? TRUMP: So, like every other president, I take things out.

Trump then went on to offer several lengthy defenses of his actions that also simultaneously contained admissions to key facts in the case.

Numerous outlets have fact-checked the claim Trump made and found it to be without merit, and CNN’s Jake Tapper noted, minutes after Trump repeated it during his Bedminster speech, that “There’s no evidence that Donald — that Joe Biden had anything to do with this, charges brought by the special counsel. The charges are not fake. The charges are not fabricated.”

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

