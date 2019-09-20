President Donald Trump may have tipped his hand when, instead of denying whistleblower reports that he made an improper “promise” to Ukraine, he told reporters “It doesn’t matter what I said” during the call that has raised concerns.

At an Oval Office photo op Friday morning, Trump was asked about the intelligence community whistleblower scandal that reportedly involves “multiple actions” by Trump that include a “promise” he made to a foreign leader, reportedly from Ukraine.

Trump attacked the anonymous whistleblower as “partisan” — then later claimed not to know the person’s identity — and told reporters that “I’ve had conversations with many leaders that always appropriate, always appropriate at the highest level, always appropriate.”

When NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Trump “Did you discuss Joe Biden, his son, or his family?”, Trump did not confirm or deny.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed,” Trump said, and then urged the press to investigate Biden.

This exchange comes on the heels of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani‘s stunning admission that he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has refused to turn over the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee, although the law requires it to do so. But Trump’s claim that “it doesn’t matter what I said” could be tested if and when Congress does get ahold of the complaint, or is directly contacted by the whistleblower.

Without speculating on the content of that complaint, the fact that both the whistleblower and the inspector general of the intelligence community both found the matter serious enough to pursue, and the White House found serious enough to reportedly block, indicates that it very much matters.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

