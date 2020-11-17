President Donald Trump continued his baseless assault on the legitimacy of the nationwide 2020 election that he lost, tweeting out an all-caps, three-word post that was based, in part, on an already debunked claim.

“DEAD PEOPLE VOTED” he tweeted not long after his campaign election legal team lost yet another case in Pennsylvania.

The president’s tweet linked to a Fox News story based on a transcript of a Tucker Carlson Tonight segment from last Wednesday. Two of the four claims about dead people voting that Carlson made on his show, which he repeated from the Trump campaign without independently verifying, turned out to be false and he apologized for them on air last Friday. But at the time of Trump’s Tuesday evening tweet on Tuesday, several days later, Fox News had still yet to correct the online story.

Update, 7:33 p.m. EST: The network has partially corrected the story to reflect that one of the claims made by Carlson is not true and that the Fox host has already apologized on air for that error. However, Carlson, in his original broadcast, also claimed a second dead woman voted, a claim that has also been conclusively debunked by a local news station, and he has yet to correct the record, and the online story still contains the false claim.

