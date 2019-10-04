Trump Predicted Joe Biden Would Be 2020 Nominee 5 Days After Call With Ukraine President

President Donald Trump claimed Friday he never thought Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee, but he predicted exactly that just five days after demanding an investigation of Biden in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

During a press gaggle prior to his departure from The White House Friday, Trump argued that his demands for an investigation of Biden had nothing to do with politics by thrice claiming he “never thought” Biden would be his general election opponent.

“Let me tell you: I’m only interested in corruption,” Trump said. “I don’t care about politics. I don’t care about Biden’s politics. I never thought Biden was going to win, to be honest. I picked somebody else a long time ago. And we’ll see what happens.”

“But I never thought Biden was going to win,” Trump said again, and went on to add, “But I never thought Biden was going to win. I don’t care about politics, but I do care about corruption. And this whole thing is about corruption.”

But on July 30, five days after the phone call that has landed him in an impeachment inquiry, Trump was asked if he was going to watch the Democratic debate, and “do you have a sense yet, in your gut, as to who your likely opponent will be in 2020?”

“I think right now it will be Sleepy Joe,” Trump said, referring to Biden.

“I think,” he added. “I feel he’ll limp across the line. That’s what I think.”

He went on to add that “I think he’s off his game by a lot, but I think — personally, I think it’s going to be Sleepy Joe.”

Watch the clips above, via CNN and The White House.

