Trump Puts Out Exclamation Point-Laden Statement Congratulating Rudy Giuliani on 9/11 Anniversary

Former President Donald Trump continued his 20th anniversary commemoration of the September 11th, 2001 by releasing a chirpy statement of “congratulations” to Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City when the attacks occurred.

Trump began the solemn day by releasing what he called an “address” that consisted of an almost two-minute-long video that was mostly dedicated to political attacks on President Joe Biden — who marked the occasion with a moment of silence in lower Manhattan.

Several hours later, just after 10 a.m., Trump’s Save America PAC put out another “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America”:

Congratulations to Rudy Giuliani (for the 20th time!), the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, for having shown such leadership and doing such an incredible job during and after the attack on our Nation!

Former President George W. Bush will deliver a speech later Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA. President Biden will visit all three sites on Saturday: Lower Manhattan, the Shanksville memorial, and the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Former President Jimmy Carter will mark the anniversary in private.

Former President Donald Trump will do color commentary for a boxing match Saturday night.

