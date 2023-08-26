Trump Stays Up Ranting About Criminal Charges In Late-Night Rage Bender To Cap Mugshot Week

Former President Donald Trump stayed up late ranting about a pair of the criminal cases against him in a Friday night rage bender to cap off mugshot week.

Thursday marked a startling day in American history, as Trump became the first U.S. president to pose for a mugshot as he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on 13 counts related to election crimes in a sweeping RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The arrest was a three-ring media circus in which every detail was covered in breathless real-time, and reporters anxiously awaited the release of the mugshot, which immediately became the featured image on a cornucopia of campaign merchandise.

Trumpworld has tried to project an air of defiant relish about the ordeal, but after midnight on Friday, Trump was up ranting about the Georgia case — but also the classified documents case being spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump fired off several messages about the cases, including a faulty defense of his charges in a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts):

America is becoming a Banana Republic. That’s what happens when you Indict and Prosecute your Political Opponent. These are DARK DAYS in the life of America!

“It’s very ironic because if Prosecutor Willis is really concerned about Election denialism and using the levers of government and public influence to have some kind of conspiracy to overturn a genuine ballot, the she would have gone after Stacey Abrams, who’s in her own state.” Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution

The Security Tapes from Mar-a-Lago that evil and sinister prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, “leaked” or otherwise stated were deleted or altered were, in fact, NOT deleted or altered. It was a Fake Story put out by the government THUGS. Those tapes were openly handed over, without protest or litigation, and then the “Deranged One” makes me look as bad as possible. The whole case is FAKE because I come under the Presidential Records Act. Biden or Pence did not!

“Willis knows the case is weak, only wants to hurt Trump.” Victor Davis Hanson on The Balance, Eric Bolling.

But the superseding indictment charges Trump with plotting to delete the footage — the filing describes the attempt as follows:

Around the same time on June 24 that NAUTA was making his travel plans to go to Florida, NAUT A and DE OLIVEIRA contacted Trump Employee 4, who was the Director of Information Technology (“IT’) at The Mar-a-Lago Club, as follows: a. DE OLIVEIRA told Trump Employee 4 that their conversation should remain between the two of them. b. DE OLIVEIRA asked Trump Employee 4 how many days the server retained footage. Trump Employee 4 responded that he believed it was approximately 45 days. c. DE OLIVEIRA told Trump Employee 4 that “the boss” wanted the server deleted. Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that. Trump Employee 4 told DE OLIVEIRA that DE OLIVEIRA would have to reach out to another employee who was a supervisor of security for TRUMP’s business organization. DE OLIVEIRA then insisted to TRUMP Employee 4 that “the boss” wanted the server deleted and asked, “what are we going to do?”

It goes on to say:

From on or about June 22, 2022, through in or around August 2022, in Palm Beach County, in the Southern District of Florida, and elsewhere, the defendants, DONALD J. TRUMP, WALTINE NAUTA, and CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate. and conceal a record, document and other object and attempted to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding; that is- TRUMP, NAUTA, and DE OLIVEIRA requested that Trump Employee 4 delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.

Trump ended the night on a happier note, writing “Congratulations to Greg Kelly of Newsmax on his highest ratings ever during Thursday night’s interview of your favorite President, me. 1.2 Million People! Great going Greg!”

