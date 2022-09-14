Trump-Texting Sean Hannity on Jen Psaki MSNBC Debut: ‘Can You Think Of A Better Example Of Media Collusion?’

Fox News host and Trump-era White House confidant Sean Hannity literally said, of former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki‘s MSNBC debut, “Can you think of a better example of media collusion?”

Ms. Psaki made her debut on MSNBC Tuesday night, commenting on primary elections in advance of the launch of her own streaming show some time next year. But Psaki is best known for her stint as President Joe Biden‘s chief spokesperson, which ended in May. Psaki has done interviews and forums since then, but Tuesday marked her first appearance on MSNBC since joining the network.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’ Hannity, the host followed his interview with Newt Gingrich by teasing a segment on Psaki’s new gig in fascinating fashion:

Coming up. Circle-back Jen Psaki started her new job at MSDNC. Can you think of a better example of media collusion? We’re going to remind you of some of the lowlights in the White House from her previous job. Straight ahead.

Hannity followed that tease with a supercut of what he felt were lowlights from Psaki’s tenure, then conducted a panel discussion with Joe Concha and Pete Hegseth that did not explore the “media collusion” angle any further.

Text messages between Mr. Hannity — a well-known personal confidant of former President Donald Trump — and the Trump White House are exhibits in the House January 6 committee’s investigation, including one exchange in which he literally responds “Yes sir. On it” to instructions from Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows:

Election Day: November 3, 2020 Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows Hey Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows NC gonna be ok? Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity On radio Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows Yes sir Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows On it. Any place in particular we need a push Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity Pennsylvania. NC AZ Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity Nevada Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows Got it. Everywhere

Watch above via Fox News.

