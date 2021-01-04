No, it’s not just you. Slack, the chat platform for workplaces across the world, is down for what appears to be nearly everybody. And the fact that arguably the most important means of communication for most digital publishing outlets is not properly functioning — on the first workday of 2021 — is not lost on many.

Slack has noted the outage via their @SlackStatus Twitter account, saying customers “may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time”:

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

And they have told at least one Twitter user, named Brian, that they are currently working on a solution:

We're working on a fix with high priority. Sorry about the troubles, Brian. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

Fortunately for many in the media business, the online collaborative platform that is the most likely distraction from being productive, Twitter, is currently working. This is providing the opportunity for blue-checked Twitter accounts of all stripes and persuasions to comment in a comedic manner, many of which have been aggregated here for your reading pleasure. To wit:

first day back to work in 2021 and Slack is down. good start — Scott Duwe (@mountain_Duwe) January 4, 2021

take your time @SlackHQ, there's no rush. — hot pockets heiress (@sydneymscott) January 4, 2021

*everyone gets ready to go back to work after the holiday*

slack: pic.twitter.com/jLEbCncugM — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 4, 2021

Slack going down on the first work day of the year is not a promising sign for 2021. — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 4, 2021

Finally, slack lives up to its name. — Emily 🥯 Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) January 4, 2021

Slack’s New Years resolution was better work-life balance — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 4, 2021

We thought we'd take down a messaging service on everyone's first day back in the office…how's that for starting the new year on the right foot? We guess we should cut you all some….Slack. Muahahahahaha! — Evil Genius (@evilgenius) January 4, 2021

coming back after a week off to find slack is also over 2021 already pic.twitter.com/617W9NJ8JB — Katelyn Haas (@khaas96) January 4, 2021

Everyone realizing Slack is down the Monday after the holidays: pic.twitter.com/p6ErutwoB5 — Bluehost (@bluehost) January 4, 2021

The first Monday after the holidays … @SlackHQ is down pic.twitter.com/fDHMqFqOdE — Sara Afzal (@saramafzal) January 4, 2021

Slack is down. Guess there’s six more weeks of holiday. See you in February! pic.twitter.com/i237mdgFxW — Prashant ❤️ (@CoolAssPuppy) January 4, 2021

