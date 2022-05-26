Uvalde Newspaper Goes Viral for Heartbreaking, Solid Black Front Page: ‘Sums Up Everything With No Words’

The Uvalde Leader-News told a heartbreaking story on the front page of Thursday’s paper, printed in solid black with Tuesday’s date to memorialize the 19 students and two teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The Leader-News has been operating in Uvalde, a southwest Texas town 50 miles from the border with Mexico, since 1879, and the stark image of their front page went viral on social media.

MSNBC’s Jose Diaz-Balart held up the paper to begin his show Thursday morning. “There is so much pain, among so many,” he said as he reported live from Uvalde, “a town marked by profound grieving and profound disbelief.”

Photographs of the Leader-News were widely shared on Twitter.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

