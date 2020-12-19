WATCH: Brian Williams ROASTS Mike Pence Over Space Force ‘Guardians’ and Vaccine Photo Op ‘Gun Show’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams mocked Vice President Mike Pence over his vaccine photo op just months after declaring the coronavirus pandemic was under control, and for his announcement that Space Force members will be called “Guardians.”

Williams ended Friday night’s edition of The 11th Hour with a segment mocking Pence’s “big day” getting vaccinated on camera — almost six months to the day after declaring there would be no second wave of the pandemic — and announcing the name of “Space-Forcians.”

“This was a big day for both Mike Pence and the Space Force,” Williams said. “Let’s start with Mike Pence, who started his day at the gun show, getting his vaccine against the virus that he assured us was under control six months ago, baring his arms before a nation that hadn’t asked to see them.”

“Later, and wearing his most serious Pence face, he celebrated the one year anniversary of the Space Force, where he announced the answer to a question no one had been asking,” Williams continued. “And here it is, since we refer to those in other branches of the military as soldiers, sailors, Marines, airman, Coast Guard, what would we call Space Forcians? Well, today Pence ended the fake suspense.”

After playing a clip of Pence’s announcement, Williams said “Well, at that point social media said to Mike Pence ‘We’ll take it from here. Along came the cursory reminders of Guardians of the Galaxy, and the reminder that guardians are the authoritarian soldiers in Handmaid’s Tale, so there’s that.”

He then mocked the Space Force, whose mission is already shared by the other branches, as “a logo in search of a service branch,” and said “It’s really more of a boutique clothing label.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

