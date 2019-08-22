As Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” blasted over the loud speaker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren closed out a town hall in Los Angeles Wednesday with her signature frantic crowd wave.

Things took a cringe-worthy turn when Warren start throwing in a few fist pumps. It appeared Warren might try to dance again, just like she did in Minnesota on Monday…

Then — sweet, sweet relief — an adorable little child ran up to Warren and surprised her with a bear hug which stopped her in her tracks.

In another adorable moment, Warren handed the microphone to her grandson. “Hello, again. If you want to take selfies with my Gammy, line up over there!” the little boy directed.

