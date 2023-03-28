WATCH: Fox & Friends Rolls Out Brutal Poll Seconds After Trump ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’ Clip

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy responded to a clip of former President Donald Trump saying, “I didn’t do anything wrong,” with a brutal poll showing overwhelming public opinion to the contrary.

In an interview with Sean Hannity that aired Monday night, Trump pushed back on the multiple ongoing investigations, claiming he’s done nothing wrong.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, the hosts played a clip of that interview that ended with Trump insisting, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

But after a few seconds of Brian Kilmeade decrying how “insane” it is that Trump’s lawyer has been compelled to testify against him, Doocy dropped the results of a new Marist poll that shows what similar polls have shown —most Americans don’t agree with Trump on that point:

STEVE DOOCY: No, but this guy was the president. That’s what makes it so extraordinary. There is a brand new Marist poll that came out last night. And, regar–, Brian, you listed some of these investigations of the president, Georgia with election interference, the porn star payoff, January 6th. Fifty-Six Percent of Americans, 56%, a majority, say that the investigations into the former president regarding those: 100% fair. Now, also, 75% of Americans think the former president did something illegal or something unethical. And only 23% say that the former president did nothing wrong. AINSLEY EARHARDT: Well, he said in that interview you heard that they’ll do anything to make sure he doesn’t win, even if he can get the votes. They’ll challenge him legally.

In addition to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels Trump is facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

