White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if U.S. intelligence agencies are “working with” former President Donald Trump in order to protect him from the threat of an Iranian drone strike on Mar-a-Lago.

When Ms. Psaki briefed reporters earlier this week, she was asked about a threatening video that was posted by Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang told Psaki “I have a question about a video that Iran’s Supreme Leader posted on his website that appears to show a robot conducting a drone strike, killing the former president at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.”

The video in question actually cuts off before depicting the death of the animated golfer in the red cap, dipping to a graphic that reads “Revenge is certain” just before the moment of truth.

“Is the intelligence community assessing this threat and working with former President Trump to offer protection of any kind?” Jiang asked.

“I’m not going to speak to the work of our intelligence community. Obviously, the — the kind of rhetoric or video from the Supreme Leader is something that we’ve seen — you know, offensive — offensive rhetoric and behavior in the past. But I’m not going to speak to more specifics of internal discussions,” Psaki replied.

“But are you aware of the video?” Jiang asked.

“I don’t have any more details on it,” Psaki replied.

The propaganda video poses the fictional drone strike — facilitated by laser guidance from an on-the-ground RC car lurking in the bushes at Trump’s golf resort — as revenge for the Trump-ordered United States killing of now-former General Qassem Soleimani.

Ms. Jiang did succeed in getting a comment from the White House, later posting this statement from a senior administration official:

We won’t discuss intelligence publicly. We’ve certainly seen concerning public rhetoric from Iranian officials about individuals from previous administrations, and, we reiterate, that’s unacceptable. As NSA Sullivan said in his statement this weekend, as Americans, we have our disagreements on politics or Iran policy, but we are united in our resolve against threats and provocations. We are united in the defense of our people. The United States will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served.

Watch above via The White House.

