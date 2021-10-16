WATCH: Jen Psaki Shouts Out NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell for Asking About President Biden’s Health ‘All the Time’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki singled out NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell as someone who repeatedly presses the White House over when President Joe Biden will undergo his first medical physical since taking office.

At a press briefing this week, Brian Karem asked Psaki about the president’s health as she wrapped up to leave. Psaki repeated her previous promises that the president will indeed be getting a physical, and gave a shout-out to O’Donnell:

KAREM: Hey Jen, will he take a physical anytime soon and report it to the American public? MS. PSAKI: He will. KAREM: How soon — do we know? MS. PSAKI: I don’t have an update for you, but will soon. KAREM: But before the end of the year? MS. PSAKI: I promise you. Kelly asks about this all the time. She’s keeping us on our toes.

O’Donnell asked about the president’s health at a briefing in September, and another reporter followed up by asking about the timing of the president’s physical exam. But briefings aren’t the only settings in which reporters ask questions.

Karem seems to be forming something of a cough-policing partnership with O’Donnell, as this was at least the second time he has interrupted Psaki’s exit from the podium to ask after the president’s health.

Last week, he asked both Psaki and the president about “sniffling and coughing” that he had observed, and which Psaki chalked up to allergies. Karem’s aim, he said, was to head off “wild speculation” about the president’s health.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com