WATCH: Jen Psaki Tells CNN Reporter ‘We’re in Regular Contact’ With Fox News About Their Vaccine Coverage

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed a report that the White House has had regular “high-level” talks with Fox News about their coverage of COVID-19 and the Covid vaccine.

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly asked Psaki about a new report on the talks, telling her “My colleague reported that there have been some high-level discussions, regular high-level discussions, between White House officials and Fox News about coverage related to the pandemic and vaccines over the course of the last several weeks and months,” and asked, “Can you elaborate at all in terms of what those entail, and if you guys feel like you’ve had an effect on the coverage of those issues?”

Psaki confirmed the reporting while trying to reframe Mattingley’s question as part of a broad outreach effort:

Sure, well let me first say that we’ve been in touch with every network and many many media outlets about coverage of COVID-19 to make sure people have accurate information, to voice concerns when we have them, and I think you all know we’re never shy when we have an issue with a story. So that’s really the frame we’re looking at here. So, we understand, also, the importance of reaching Fox’s audience about the COVID-19 vaccines and their benefits, like we are with all of you here today, we of course are in regular contact, and we also make efforts to have officials out on our range of networks to talk about COVID-19. We don’t see it as a partisan issue, we don’t see vaccines as a political issue. It’s an issue about keeping Americans safe.

But the CNN report describes, as Mattingly said, “regular, high-level conversations” between the White House and the network, which suggests something above and beyond the normal wrangling between press shop and reporters.

And it comes hot on the heels of an ostentatious display of pro-vaccine commentary by hosts and anchors on a network that has been and continues to be, a hub for vaccine skepticism and misinformation.

Watch above via C-Span.

