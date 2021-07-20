Is Fox News misinformation on Covid-19 vaccinations killing people? That was the clear suggestion made by MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta, the Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME.)

In a Tuesday morning appearance on Morning Joe, Dr. Gupta opened by calling for calm and noting that there is far more good news about Covid deaths and hospitalizations now than at any other time. He also suggested that the nation’s public health and medical experts focus less on masks and more on outreach to the unvaccinated.

Willie Geist noted how there appears to have been a turn on vaccine coverage at Fox News, saying, “there was a big turn yesterday, something happened internally I guess at Fox News, which is very important because that’s a completely different media ecosystem where they were coming out publicly, many hosts, including Sean Hannity, saying I got vaccinated, you should get vaccinated, I believe in the science, we need to get this done.”

Dr. Gupta did not demur in his reply to Geist. “To your point about Fox News, if I may, I think they’re recognizing that they are — that they could be potentially culpable for putting out misinformation that could kill people.”

“At this point saying not to get vaccinated, which some anchors continue to draw questions on or inject some uncertainty about whether or not you should get vaccinated, or whether vaccinations correlated to death, for example, there’s some very well-known anchors that continue to do that,” he continued. “I think they recognize that they might be culpable in a court of law. That that is actually putting out misinformation that is harming people.”

On Monday, Steve Doocy, John Roberts, Dr. Mark Seigel, and Hannity encouraged viewers to either get vaccinated or take Covid-19 very seriously. Tucker Carlson continued to “ask questions” which seemed designed to undermine the belief in vaccines, public health, and medical experts. He also encouraged his viewers to not take medical advice from television.

Watch above via MSNBC.

