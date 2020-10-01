WATCH: Joe Biden Shows Off Trump-Inspired Proud Boys ‘Stand By’ Logo, Savages President in Local Interviews

In a series of local TV interviews, former Vice President Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump over his debate remarks telling the extremist Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by,” even displaying a Trump-inspired logo the group has adopted.

On Wednesday, Biden gave a raft of interviews to local stations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and was repeatedly asked about Trump’s comments, which set off widespread outrage, as well as celebration from white supremacist and right-wing extremist groups. Biden went after Trump hard.

In an interview with WPXI, Biden even showed a logo inspired by Trump’s remarks that was quickly adopted by the Proud Boys, and said “The pride boys didn’t think that. Go online, this is, it says the proud boys, that’s their symbol, right? It says ‘Stand back and stand by.'”

Biden added that Trump’s comments show “that he’s race baiting,” adding that “it’s just not who we are, this is not some tin horn dictatorship, this is not a third world country, this is the United States of America. Never has anything like this occurred.”

Biden also brought up the comments in an interview with Johnstown’s WJAC, and when asked if he’d specifically denounce Antifa, said “Oh, I have. Look any violence at all, any violence.”

He went on to add that Trump’s “own FBI director said the greatest terrorist threat in America is white supremacy. He talked about Antifa being an idea and not an organization. Antifa is not a rational outfit in my view, they should be condemned for their actions. But the fact is the president has gone beyond that and he’s given some succor to those on the far right to say hang around man, if I don’t win it must be because something’s been wrong, you should stand ready. That is an outrageous statement for any president of the United States to make and no one’s ever made one like it.”

Biden also reference the logo in an interview with CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA, saying the group is “very proud of it,” and added “That is absolutely outrageous to have a group like that encouraged to think that they could use force in terms of the outcome of an election.”

He also made similar comments to WTAE’s Action News 4 in Pittsburgh, and became animated while discussing Trump’s remarks after Charlottesville, which inspired him to run for president.

Watch the clips above via WPXI, WJAC, KDKA, and WTAE.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]