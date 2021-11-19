WATCH: Psaki Roasts McCarthy’s Marathon Speech with Mocking List of Highlights

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s marathon speech during debate over President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Psaki briefed reporters Friday afternoon, not long after the House of Representatives passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan. That vote was delayed by McCarthy’s buzzed-about 8-and-a-half-hour speech that broke a record previously held by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Psaki was asked for her reaction to the speech, and to the delay it caused.

“Well, Kevin McCarthy said a lot of words, a lot of words. I just want to emphasize that,” a clearly amused Psaki began, then rattled off a litany of the various subjects McCarthy touched on during his speech:

Over the course of eight and a half hours, for those of you who didn’t watch all of it, he mused about, he shared his wish that he could have been in Tiananmen Square. He mused about whether or not Abraham Lincoln was actually assassinated. He shared his hope, or his thought or dream, I’m not sure, about picturing America in a swim meet after World War II against every other country.

Sure, when you say them all together like that…

Psaki went on to slam McCarthy for failing, during that lengthy speech, to talk about “cutting the cost of childcare, cutting the cost of elder care, what we were going to do around the country to bring more women into the workforce, to protect our climate,” and concluded by saying “That, in our view, tells you all you need to know about Kevin McCarthy’s agenda.”

Psaki did not comment on the delay, but many others have noted that McCarthy’s speech succeeded in preventing Biden’s signature legislation from passing in the dead of night, and pushed it into the middle of the morning.

Watch above via C-Span.

