WATCH: The View Hosts LOSE IT Laughing At Chris Christie Clip Promising To Take On Trump

Co-hosts of The View lost it over a clip of ABC News analyst Chris Christie promising to do to former President Donald Trump what he “did to Marco.”

In an appearance at St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire on Monday, the former New Jersey Governor laid out his game plan for defeating Trump, which included a reference to his performance against Marco Rubio at a 2016 debate.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar left their colleagues in stitches imagining Christie as some sort of macabre political dungeon master:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Chris Christie gave his party a warning about what any potential candidate would be up against. Take a look. CHRIS CHRISTIE (VIDEO CLIPS): Donald Trump said a couple of weeks ago “I am your retribution.” Guess what, everybody? No, thanks. He doesn’t want to be my retribution. That’s baloney. The only person he cares about is him. You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco. Because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump. And that means you’ve got to have the skill to do it. And that means you have to be fearless. Because he will come back. And right at you. JOY BEHAR: What did he do to Marco? (LAUGHING). WHOOPI GOLDBERG: It’s like a horror movie. I mean, first of all, who? Marco who? What did you do to Marco? I don’t know who Marco, who is Marco? Polo? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: He means Rubio, but he’s making it sound like he’s, like, in his basement or something. JOY BEHAR: Well Marco’s little. And Christie is big. Maybe he sat on him. SUNNY HOSTIN: I mean, Trump did give Chris Christie COVID. He gave Chris Christie COVID and he still stuck by him. SARAH HAINES: I missed that chapter. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I don’t remember that chapter. And I know my politics pretty well.

