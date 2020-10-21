comScore

WATCH: Trump’s ‘Defeated’ Walk After Lesley Stahl Interview Roasted on Blue-Check Twitter

By Tommy ChristopherOct 21st, 2020, 7:53 am

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Video of President Donald Trump departing the White House after taping his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl has gone viral, and blue-check Twitter read a lot into the brief stroll.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a short behind-the-scenes video of Stahl following their interview, which he reportedly stormed out of, and proceeded to attack the legendary CBS News journalist during his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

But Twitter users saw a possible indication of how that interview went in a brief clip of Trump walking to Marine One on his way to that rally.

The clip stirred the imaginations of Twitter users, who alternately roasted Trump and delighted in his apparent displeasure, whatever the reason.

A Getty Images photographer did manage to capture what appears to be a half-smile in a moment that wasn’t included in the video.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The much-anticipated interview will air Sunday night.

