WATCH: Trump’s ‘Defeated’ Walk After Lesley Stahl Interview Roasted on Blue-Check Twitter

Video of President Donald Trump departing the White House after taping his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl has gone viral, and blue-check Twitter read a lot into the brief stroll.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a short behind-the-scenes video of Stahl following their interview, which he reportedly stormed out of, and proceeded to attack the legendary CBS News journalist during his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

But Twitter users saw a possible indication of how that interview went in a brief clip of Trump walking to Marine One on his way to that rally.

Following his “60 Minutes” interview, Trump did not smile to greet cheering supporters as he departed the White House. pic.twitter.com/1WlcRzdqax — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020

The clip stirred the imaginations of Twitter users, who alternately roasted Trump and delighted in his apparent displeasure, whatever the reason.

the man’s got a poker face from decades of making the greatest deals on the planet. you can never read how he’s feeling https://t.co/5UnXBWENhs — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 21, 2020

Looks like somebody is feeling like a loser https://t.co/6aa90ZUr20 — Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) October 21, 2020

Uh oh, someone’s Gummi berry juice is running out https://t.co/4JF4ifXhVo — Blake Rodgers (@TheBlakeRodgers) October 21, 2020

This is the look of a defeated man who knows he just blew it. https://t.co/eh3hYCdR20 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 20, 2020

Dude. What the hell happened in this interview?!?! https://t.co/8dZkZNlC6k — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) October 20, 2020

OMG he is *literally* pouting. What did Lesley Stahl do to him? LOLOL I can’t wait to see it. https://t.co/2ycYquglQe — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 20, 2020

Not trying to be dramatic here but this is genuinely the saddest he’s ever looked. https://t.co/FNPn2qZBI2 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 20, 2020

I call this the “agony of defeat” walk… He knows it’s all crashing down. https://t.co/l56ZrxI6BS — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 21, 2020

Lesley Stahl must’ve beat him like a snare drum. @60Minutes DVR set. https://t.co/9ayuPjr81s — Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) October 21, 2020

He’s done so many bad interviews. Got to wonder what he said this time to warrant this https://t.co/3yMK64TcIM — Steven Tobiasz (@steventobiasz) October 20, 2020

dejected trump misery makes me feel so good it should be a controlled substance https://t.co/N8UofmOwRa — yoyoha (@yoyoha) October 20, 2020

“I was a bad boy and Daddy hated me.”—@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/yJfxeH4HoG — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) October 21, 2020

I’m so freaking excited for this interview. When Trump knows he screwed up, you know it’s gonna be good. https://t.co/efawwAEhjg — Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) October 21, 2020

These are some big George Michael on Arrested Development vibes https://t.co/Rlbiunz1Zc — Hillary Kelly (@HillaryKelly) October 21, 2020

did you hear that sound? that was 7000 people running to quote this with a gif of George Michael Bluth walking sadly. the softer steps behind them are the people setting this to the peanuts music https://t.co/2I4q4N7TzS — bob of ganoush (@rachelmillman) October 21, 2020

A Getty Images photographer did manage to capture what appears to be a half-smile in a moment that wasn’t included in the video.

The much-anticipated interview will air Sunday night.

