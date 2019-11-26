WATCH: White House Reporter Asks Kellyanne Conway if Turkey Pardon Candidates ‘Committed War Crimes’

Things took several dark turns when White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked about Bread and Butter, the two turkeys who are eligible for the goofy “pardons” that presidents do at Thanksgiving every year.

Conway gaggled with reporters in the infrequently-used Brady Briefing Room on Tuesday, where she addressed the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent interventions in the cases of military members accused of war crimes.

But toward the end of the Q&A, reporters tried to lighten things up by asking Conway about the potential poultry pardons. Things didn’t stay light for long.

“Which turkey will the president pardon?” Conway was asked.

“Pardon?” Conway said, then after the question was repeated, cracked “Now when I say the president’s going to pardon a turkey, please don’t run out and say he’s preferring Erdogan over the Kurds.”

See, the joke is that in October, Trump greenlit an invasion of Kurdish territory by the Turkish military, resulting in the slaughter of American allies

“These are ‘small t’ turkeys, I just want to make sure,” Conway continued, to laughter from several reporters. “I know how it all gets convoluted sometimes, ‘small t’ turkey, gobble gobble, stuff them, eat them for Thanksgiving. My prediction is both of the above, but I’ll leave that for the president. Bread and Butter.”

But as Conway wrapped up her response, Breakfast Media correspondent Andrew Feinberg tossed out the sobering zinger “Is there any truth to the allegations that bread and butter committed war crimes?”

Feinberg is the reporter whom Conway quizzed on his “ethnicity” when he asked her about racist Trump tweets during a driveway gaggle in July.

