President Donald Trump‘s racist comments and rally chants are being noticed around the world, as evidenced by the fact that European Council President Donald Tusk and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were compelled to denounce them at a press conference this week.

At a joint press conference in Montreal this week, it was Tusk who first brought up the (latest) racist controversy roiling the United States, volunteering during his opening remarks that “I feel at home here for many reasons, also because in Montreal, I didn’t hear anyone shouting ‘Send him back!'”

Later in the presser, a reporter asked Tusk “Your reference earlier, the controversy in the United States that we’re seen this week in remarks of the president, the rhetoric. How would you label that, and what is the impact on your ability to do business with a country that has a president that says these things?”

“Well I am here as the president of the European Union, Council, and to discuss with our Canadian friends, I don’t want to comment on your neighbor’s internal politics today,” Tusk began, and added “But I think that for all of us, I was, I think I’ve been for many years one of the most pro-American politicians in Europe. It’s difficult to understand some facts, some words. And sometimes if you feel that something is totally unacceptable, you have to react. Despite business, despite interests, for me, values are much more important, sorry it’s maybe, maybe I’m old-fashioned, maybe it’s, but I will never change my opinion here.”

Asked to respond as well, Trudeau said “I think the comments made were hurtful, wrong, and completely unacceptable. And I want everyone in Canada to know that those comments are completely unacceptable, and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”

Then he said it again in French.

Watch the clip above, via Global News.

