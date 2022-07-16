Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur Rips Media for Not Reporting on Ivana Trump’s Retracted Rape Accusation Against Trump – But CNN Did

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur ripped the media for failing to report Ivana Trump‘s retracted rape accusation against former President Donald Trump during coverage of her death — but CNN actually did.

On Friday’s edition of the pioneering online news program, and co-host Ana Kasparian took on the news that the first Mrs. Trump had passed away Thursday at the age of 73 by trashing Trump over the donation button that was included in an email from his “Save America” PAC distributing the statement he had released on his “Truth Social” platform.

The button was flagged by NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell, who accused Trump of “Fundraising off this,” although every “Save America” email includes the donation button. Her tweet spurred a pile-on against Trump.

As Uygur and Kasparian condemned Trump on that basis, Uygur brought up the rape allegation:

CENK UYGUR: He sent a fundraising email about his ex-wife’s death and the mother of his three children. I mean, he’s got other children, he’s got other mothers, he’s got other wives. But that was his first love? I don’t know if that guy’s capable of any, empathy, let alone love. So. And to be fair to Donald Trump, and I’m kidding here, there’s no being fair to Donald Trump. Ivana Trump had written that Donald had raped her at one point. Right. She then later retracted after a giant divorce settlement. Okay. But apparently he’d gotten a hair transplant that she suggested the doctor. And the hair transplant didn’t go well. And you know how obsessed he is with his vanity. He dragged her around by the hair and raped her, according to her, okay? ANA KASPARIAN: Yeah, she published it in her book. CENK UYGUR: Yeah. And. And so now, uh, I mean, Ivanka, his daughter, might be the only person in the world he cares 1% about outside of himself. Right? And that’s her mom. And he’s like I don’t care. Let’s just raise money off her, who cares? Who cares? I mean, again, I mean, it’s not like he ever cared about her. He assaulted her. He raped her, according to her. Right? And so, by the way, you’ll never see any of this in mainstream media because they’ll say, oh, she passed away. So you shouldn’t say what Donald Trump did to her. Why not? ANA KASPARIAN: And what he’s doing to her now. CENK UYGUR: That son of a bitch is fundraising off of her dead body? No, there is no bottom to Donald Trump’s barrel. He is the worst person you have ever met. Like, seriously, think about, in your personal life, the biggest jerk you’ve ever met in your life. Times it by ten, and it’s Donald Trump. And 40% of the country thinks that’s their role model.

As the hosts noted, Mrs. Trump later retracted her characterization of the event. But Uygur was mistaken, CNN did include the rape accusation in their coverage.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer included the following in his package on Ivana Trump’s death, which was aired repeatedly on the network after the news broke:

But as his political fortunes rose, their divorce came back to haunt him. Documents show that Ivana had accused Donald Trump of raping her during an argument. Trump denied it, and Ivana issued a statement saying that what she called a rape was not intended to be, quote, interpreted in a literal or a criminal sense.

However, according to a search of cable and broadcast television archives, this 20-second clip is the only mention of the allegation since Mrs. Trump’s death.

Watch above via TYT and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com