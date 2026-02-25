Ann Coulter Mocked for Anti-Immigrant Post About Becoming President — Which Unwittingly Jabbed Trump

Ann Coulter is no stranger to taking extremist anti-immigrant positions, but a tweet she posted Tuesday night arguing in favor of restricting the presidency to those who had been U.S. citizens for multiple generations drew spirited mockery as it was quickly realized her rule would end up barring GOP presidents like Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.

Trump delivered his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, and as befitting our politically divided times, reviews for his performance diverged along partisan lines, with his critics panning the speech and denouncing him for ‘hours‘ of ‘lies‘, and his supporters applauding him.

Coulter’s latest came in the aftermath of the speech, with her take falling firmly in the positive column — but it was a suggestion that she added to her review that drew a lot of attention.

That beautiful ending to Trump's SOTU address reminds me why we can't have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 25, 2026

“That beautiful ending to Trump’s SOTU address reminds me why we can’t have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president,” she wrote. “Love for our country has to be in your genes.”

Coulter has bragged for years about her maternal lineage dating back to colonial times, and reporters have traced her paternal family back to her great-great grandparents’ generation immigrating to America from Ireland and Germany.

Some swift genealogical math reveals that this would make Coulter a fifth-generation American on her father’s side; unsurprisingly, she set her rule for who should qualify to be president so she’d be in. (Never mind that Americans who arrived in the era of her mother’s ancestors would have displayed similarly nativist attitudes about the newer arrivals among her father’s side — especially the Irish fleeing the Famine.)

Commentators soon swarmed to point out that not only was Coulter’s post in contravention to the Constitution, implementing such a rule would have excluded Trump, whose paternal grandparents were born in Germany and mother was born in Scotland, making him only a second-generation American. Many of Trump’s children would also fail her test, as two out of Trump’s three wives were born in Eastern European countries, Ivana Zelníčková Trump in what is now the Czech Republic, and Melania Knauss Trump in Slovenia.

Other notable conservatives Coulter has oft idolized would fail her test as well, including Reagan, whose family line included two grandparents born in Ireland and one born in England.

Coulter’s tweet ended up with a Community Note attached to it (“President Trump is a second generation immigrant through his Scottish-born mother and a third generation immigrant through his German-born paternal grandparents.”) along with a link to the Wikipedia page for the Trump family.

A collection of reactions is below.

Ronald Reagan had two immigrant grandparents. — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) February 25, 2026

Remind me–what generation of American was George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? Love of country comes from life experiences–not genetics. The fact that Trump is our worst president comes from Trump living the life of a spoiled toddler who was never told "no". It… — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) February 25, 2026

🚨 FUN FACT: Trump’s mom emigrated from Scotland in 1930. She was a first gen immigrant. He’s literally second generation on her side. pic.twitter.com/Dz2OtLnEcc — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) February 25, 2026

Reagan was third generation. The guy who probably wrote the speech, Miller, is second generation. But don't let us interrupt https://t.co/dzL0brtdSt — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 25, 2026

He doesn’t have a single American born grandparent. His children have one American born grandparent. Not a single member of his family has served in the military. — Myer Berlow (@myerberlow) February 25, 2026

So, based on your own assessment, when will you call for the immediate resignation of second-generation immigrant Donald Trump? — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) February 25, 2026

You couldn’t be more wrong. Some of the first and second generation immigrants are the Americans who covet the American dream most dearly.. because they don’t take it for granted. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) February 25, 2026

President Trump’s mother was born in Scotland in 1912 and emigrated to the USA in 1930. She became a naturalized citizen in 1942. Are you questioning our president’s love for our country because his mother wasn’t born here? — Pluckymama (@Pluckymama1) February 25, 2026

None of Trump’s family was present during the time of the Revolutionary War or even the Civil War and were primarily recent immigrants. But Biden had family here during the 1700s and Obama believe it or not had family here in the 1600s at Jamestown itself. https://t.co/XxFN7ZFIWb — U. Perkins, Sr. (@JustAFamilyMan_) February 25, 2026

She makes it look easy but it's actually a lot of work to be so shamelessly ignorant and profoundly unserious. https://t.co/or5LIGCt8a — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) February 25, 2026

You're going to want to sit down when I tell you where his mother was born- making him a second generation immigrant https://t.co/S12ZqAcTr3 — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) February 25, 2026

Donald Trump is a second generation American and our Founders were first generation Americans. https://t.co/nTkHsrxDZM — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 25, 2026

