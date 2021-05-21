Army Shuts Down Abusive YouTube Comments Section of Recruitment Ad — Mocked by Ted Cruz — Starring Soldier with Two Moms

The U.S. Army shut down the comments section of a recruiting video that featured a soldier with two moms – the same video that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked as “emasculated.”

The recruitment video featuring Corporal Emma Malonelord tells the story of how she came to join the Army, after being raised in California by two moms.

“I needed my own adventures, my own challenge,” Malonelord says in the animated video. “And after meeting with an Army recruiter, I found it. A way to prove my inner strength, and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way.”

The recruitment ad closes with Malonelord saying “I answered my calling.”

As of Friday afternoon, the video, which was first posted to YouTube on May 4, has received just over 2,000 “likes” and 50,000 “dislikes.”

“Beginning May 12 we started noticing a significant uptick in negative commentary,” Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, told the Army Times. “The comments violated our social media policy and were not aligned with Army values. Out of respect for the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments.”

Despite the negative comments about the video, and Cruz doubling-down on his criticism of the ad, in which he used a homophobic slur, Malonelord has received praise from Army leaders.

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams tweeted that he recently met Malonelord, and described her as a “superstar.”

For what it’s worth, I met this Corporal a few months ago during a routine unit visit. Exceptionally sharp, professional, technical expert, highly respected by her peers, superiors and subordinates. Superstar by any measure. Her unit is in full support of her and her family. https://t.co/bo5Acew0b1 — Robert Abrams (@DogFaceSoldier) May 20, 2021

Other members of the military have also expressed support for Malonelord.

CPL Malonelord spent most of the past 24 hours ruck marching in a relay for fallen JTACs here on Osan Air Base. Next week I’m going to run in a run for fallen Air Defenders that she organized with junior leaders in her battery. The Army is in GREAT HANDS! #WeHaveTheBestPeople — Glenn A. Henke (@GlennHenke) May 21, 2021

Please watch this if you haven’t already. CPL Malonelord is an Air Defender, but I would take her as a member of my tank crew (Gunner!) RIGHT NOW!#WeHaveTheBestPeople⬅️ https://t.co/7UQdX5XAcP — LTG Ted Martin (@TradocDCG) May 20, 2021

Proud to serve in the same Army as @emalonelord. I know her moms must be very proud of their soldier. — Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) May 21, 2021

Malonelord, an air defense system operator stationed in South Korea, said on Twitter that she is thankful for the support.

For real. And I love the support!!! Very grateful that so many people have my 6. https://t.co/tds7M0pDM8 — Emma Malonelord (@emalonelord) May 21, 2021

Watch the ad above.

