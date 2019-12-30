The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur called out NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd for implying he didn’t realize the Trump administration was using his platform to “disseminate” falsehoods in a new interview

In an interview with Rolling Stone this month Todd claimed, “Whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate, or to sort of, what I would say, is lay the groundwork for this.”

“I fully admit, listening to you ask that question now, and me giving you the honest answer of, yeah, I guess I really believed they wouldn’t do this. Just so absurdly naive in hindsight,” Todd continued. “Donald Trump’s entire life has been spent using misinformation. His entire life. I’ve spent years studying him now on trying to figure out how did this guy even learn politics? Where did he learn?”

In response to the interview, Uygur declared on his show, “I’m trying to understand them, and I’m trying to be as understanding as I can, but really it occurs to you, three years into the Trump administration, that maybe they’re not leveling with you. Really? Really?”

“So what do you want me to say? Look, I’ve given Chuck Todd credit from time to time when he challenges a guest. Other times I’ve been tough on him because he hasn’t challenged guests … But in this case, do you not understand politics at all? Because that’s the best case scenario,” Uygur continued. “Otherwise, you’re a patsy.”

Uygur went on to liken Todd and Meet the Press to “children,” before guest host John Fugelsang replied, “Their job is not to tell the truth. Their job is not to report the truth. Their job is to win ratings. This is ratings based news.”

“It is not their job to call a spade a spade,” he declared.

Watch above, via The Young Turks.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]