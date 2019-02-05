comScore

Chuck Grassley Says He Expects to See Mueller Report Within a Month –– Then Walks It Back

by | Feb 5th, 2019, 4:48 pm

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) walked back comments he made earlier today about the timeframe for Robert Mueller‘s report coming out.

Grassley spoke with radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked him, “When do you expect to see the Special Counsel’s report?”

“Within a month, if we see it,” Grassley responded. “I don’t care what the report says. We paid 25 million, maybe 35 million to do it, and the public ought to know what their 25 or 35 million bought. And except for national security and privacy of individuals, those would be understandably redacted, everything else, I think, ought to be out.”

Grassley’s comments got some attention today for putting a timeframe on it, but per multiple reports he’s now walking it back and saying he’s just going off rumors:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop