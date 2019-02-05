Chuck Grassley Says He Expects to See Mueller Report Within a Month –– Then Walks It Back

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) walked back comments he made earlier today about the timeframe for Robert Mueller‘s report coming out.

Grassley spoke with radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked him, “When do you expect to see the Special Counsel’s report?”

“Within a month, if we see it,” Grassley responded. “I don’t care what the report says. We paid 25 million, maybe 35 million to do it, and the public ought to know what their 25 or 35 million bought. And except for national security and privacy of individuals, those would be understandably redacted, everything else, I think, ought to be out.”

Grassley’s comments got some attention today for putting a timeframe on it, but per multiple reports he’s now walking it back and saying he’s just going off rumors:

Chuck Grassley tells CBS News' John Nolen he told Hugh Hewitt he thought Mueller's report would be released in the next month based on "all the rumors you hear," and, "It probably isn't a very good basis for saying what I said." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 5, 2019

Grassley walks back his remarks that Mueller report will be out within a month. “It's just based upon all the rumors you hear, which probably isn't a very good basis for me saying what I said, but … it's been reported every month it was going to come out, and I want it out.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 5, 2019

Grassley now saying he based this on "rumors." https://t.co/OKwGQoigtR — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 5, 2019

