CNN’s Smerconish ‘Appalled’ by Blowback to Howard Schultz’s Possible Run: ‘Why Aren’t We Thanking Him?’

CNN’s Michael Smerconish doesn’t get why Democrats are so against the idea of Howard Schultz launching a third-party bid during the 2020 presidential election.

Smerconish joined Brianna Keilar on Wednesday to talk about the disagreements the former Starbucks CEO has voiced with his fellow liberals throughout his ongoing media campaign. As Smerconish noted the pragmatic merits of having a business leader getting involved in politics, he condemned the backlash Schultz is facing from those who fear he’ll just make President Donald Trump‘s re-election easier.

“I’m dumbfounded by it,” Smerconish said. “Why aren’t we thanking him?…I salute anybody, as Theodore Roosevelt said, who is willing to get in the arena.”

Smerconish continued by saying that Americans should be more supportive of a self-made man like Schultz who could end up representing the country’s independent-minded voters. He also dismissed the concerns from Democrats by saying most of America’s eligible voting populace didn’t actually participate in the 2016 election, rather than voting for Trump or Hillary Clinton.

“So before you tell me all this spoiler business, take up the beef with those who didn’t get off their butt and get out and vote in the last cycle,” Smerconish said. “I’m not here to carry [Schultz’s] water, but I am really appalled by the blowback against someone willing to put some skin in the game and trying to make the situation better.”

