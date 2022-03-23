Donald Trump Jr. Plans to Launch News Aggregation App That Will Try to Compete with Drudge Report

Donald Trump Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps by announcing he will launch an online platform to compete with one that’s been mean to people named Trump.

According to a report by Axios, Trump Jr. is working with some of former President Donald Trump’s former staffers on “MxM News,” a news aggregation app “that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News” and “to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence.”

Trump alumni involved in MxM News include former Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, who joined the app as a co-founder with Trump Jr., and Cliff Sims, a former White House aide and deputy director of national intelligence. Sims is the CEO of Telegraph Creative, which is an equity partner in MxM News and was responsible for designing the mobile app.

Specifically regarding the Drudge Report, the site has drawn the ire of Trump the Elder for a number of less-than-flattering headlines and stories it has featured regarding the former president. But while the site, as Axios noted, has fallen from their peak traffic over recent years, MxM News actually being able to be competitive is an uphill battle, as Drudge still both draws and drives a significant amount of traffic.

MxM News faces other challenges from Apple and Google’s self-branded news services being both better known and Apple News specifically being pre-installed on millions of iPhones and other Apple devices. The aggregated news space is further crowded by apps like SmartNews.

Trump Jr. can only hope his plans to compete with Drudge go better than his father’s attempts to take on Twitter. So far, TRUTH Social has accomplished little other than getting former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) out of Congress in order to run the company. The launch was widely mocked and Donald Trump himself isn’t even using it. He’s only posted once, on the day it launched.

