‘Festivus of Grievances’: Twitter Rules Against Lindsey Graham’s Judicial Review

By Jackson RichmanMar 22nd, 2022, 11:37 am
 

Twitter users mocked and slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his questioning of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick.

Graham referenced past political grievances that included Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) telling Amy Coney Barrett, when she was nominated for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, “the dogma lives loudly within you,” a knock on her staunch Catholic practice.

In an apparent attempt to demonstrate the nature of Feinstein’s question, Graham asked Jackson what she practices religiously. Jackson said she is a non-denominational Protestant.

During his questioning, Graham pressed Jackson on her past representation of Gitmo detainees and lamented that Biden didn’t select Graham’s preferred pick of U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Twitter went after Graham over his questioning of Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

