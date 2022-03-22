‘Festivus of Grievances’: Twitter Rules Against Lindsey Graham’s Judicial Review

Twitter users mocked and slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his questioning of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick.

Graham referenced past political grievances that included Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) telling Amy Coney Barrett, when she was nominated for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, “the dogma lives loudly within you,” a knock on her staunch Catholic practice.

In an apparent attempt to demonstrate the nature of Feinstein’s question, Graham asked Jackson what she practices religiously. Jackson said she is a non-denominational Protestant.

During his questioning, Graham pressed Jackson on her past representation of Gitmo detainees and lamented that Biden didn’t select Graham’s preferred pick of U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Twitter went after Graham over his questioning of Jackson.

Whatever you think of Hawley’s and Cotton’s strategies for grilling Brown Jackson, they’re more compelling than Graham’s festivus of judicial nominations grievances. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 22, 2022

I thought the Festivus’ airing of grievances was in December, Senator Graham…. — Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 22, 2022

Someone needs to tell Lindsey Graham that today is NOT Festivus and a SCOTUS hearing is no place for the airing of grievances. — CJ Warnke (@cjwarnke) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham has been a lawyer for a long time and knows damn well that a lawyer’s brief on behalf of an attorney is the client’s position & not the personal position of the attorney. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 22, 2022

What Graham is doing to Jackson would be like having me on to talk about my book and then just asking me questions about the Jovenel Moïse assassination in Haiti. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022

Believe it or not, Lindsey Graham used to be one of the more effective Republican questioners on the Judiciary Committee. It’s amazing how marinating in grievance breaks someone’s brain. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham is mad about how being a lawyer works — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham using his time to question Ketanji Brown Jackson to relitigate the confirmation hearings of Amy Coney Barrett & Sam Alito is a good example of what a charade the Supreme Court confirmation process has become. — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham is trash. 🗑️ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham is a complete disgrace. His unhinged questioning of Judge Brown Jackson’s religion is just more proof. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2022

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com