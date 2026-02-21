‘Bullsh*t!’ Bill Maher Hits Back at Trump Over Rage-Posted Details On Their Dinner Together

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher hit back at President Donald Trump after the president rage-posted an attack last week that included claims about their infamous dinner together.

Maher took shots at Trump during last Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, as usual. But there was one bit — a comical reading of a Truth Social post — that really set Trump off:

Hours later on Saturday morning, Trump lashed out over the bit in an epic-length post on Truth Social in which he accused Maher of peculiar behavior at their dinner.

Maher spent part of his monologue this week rebutting Trump — and promised a lengthier dish session when his show comes back after a break:

BILL MAHER: I found this out last week. Oh, boy, did I find it out! You have to know when he’s joking, and it’s not that easy.

This week, for example, he was talking about Melania’s movie, which actually did better than people thought. And he said, you know, she’s going to be a big movie star. And there’s not room in one family for two stars. Joke. Joke, OK, that a joke! I think that’s it. Because now…

See now, because now it’s our job to tell which are the jokes and which are things that are just part of his sometimes batsh*t agenda, OK? We have to know this. And I didn’t know.

See, I woke up Saturday morning to a blistering social media text from him. Went on and on. Valentine’s Day, by the way.

He was very mad at me because I didn’t get his joke about how China is gonna make Canada give up hockey. You know, I think we’re going to have to workshop that one for a while.

So he went off on me and said, you know, the dinner we had was a waste of time.

Well, I didn’t think it was.

And then I’m a jerk, and I’m at low ratings, lightweight, and all this sh*t. Because I never stopped criticizing him. I never said I would.

And I know how women feel now. A guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out. OK? I’m not that guy.

And of course, he accused me of having Trump derangement syndrome. OK, we’re off next week. The next week our show, I think March 6th, we come back. I’m going to address this at the end. His whole long screed. Yes, and prove that I don’t have Trump derrangement syndrome.

And a lot of other stuff he said that that wasn’t really true, that, you know, I immediately asked for a drink. OK, “he immediately wanted a vodka.”.

OK, it was a margarita. It was not a vodka, and it wasn’t immediately. I had a drink before dinner, as people do. He said, I was nervous and scared, no confidence.

Bullsh*t! It’s so funny, because I got so much sh*t from the left for reporting honestly that, in person, he was very different, very nice, very gracious.

And then he says, no, he was scared. I’m like the Democrats with an election. I just can’t win!