The View panel criticized President Joe Biden over lashing out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy by calling him a “son of a b*tch.”

Following remarks Biden made ahead of a meeting White House Competition Council, Doocy asked the president, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Biden replied sarcastically, “It’s a great asset. More inflation.”

“What a stupid son of a b*tch,” continued Biden.

Biden later called Doocy to clear the air.

View guest co-host Lisa Ling remarked that “it’s not like he just dismissed it as a dumb question,” rather “he name-called.”

“As a mom to young kids, these are the people who should be setting examples for our kids and it’s like yet more examples of men behaving badly and mothers eventually having to clean it up because it’s giving license to kids,” she continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin concurred with Ling and said what happened “it’s beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

“But what I appreciate is that he called and apologized. That’s something that we would have never heard the former, you know, twice-impeached, disgraced president of this country do,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump.

“It’s true, but I think he should apologize to everyone,” said Ling.

Moments later, Ling asked the panel if Biden “should apologize” to the American people. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said no.

Co-host Joy Behar played a game of whataboutism in that she rhetorically asked if Trump apologized to CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was the network’s chief White House correspondent during that presidential administration and frequently sparred with the president and his staff. Behar also mentioned Cecilia Vega as another example of a reporter Trump insulted. Behar listed other examples moments later.

Behar appeared to give Biden a pass by saying “So, okay … stupid S.O.B, he says. It’s nothing compared to what Trump said or did.”

In response, Ling said that Behar “can’t keep comparing [Biden] to Trump” and that Doocy was “asking about inflation, which is a real issue, and the midterm elections, which are right around the corner.”

Moments later, Hostin said, “We have to hold him accountable for his behavior.”

Amid the bickering, Behar said, “He’s not Charles Manson.”

Watch above, via ABC.

