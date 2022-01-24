Twitter Users Dig Up 2018 Tweet from Brian Stelter Declaring Trump ‘Wrong’ for Calling Reporter a ‘Son of a B*tch’ After Biden Does Same

CNN’s Brian Stelter is being shredded online over a post from 2018 in which he dinged former President Donald Trump for calling someone a “son of a bitch.”

President Joe Biden, of course, called Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Thursday during a hot mic moment in the East Room at the White House.

Doocy shouted, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden sarcastically responded, seemingly unaware his microphone was still on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The moment went viral online and on cable news, as Biden’s temperament was discussed, and in some cases, questioned. Stelter quickly joined the conversation on Twitter.

After sharing video of the moment without comment, the partisan CNN senior media correspondent retweeted Vulture’s Jen Chaney, who wrote, “Of course this will probably be the lead story on Fox News for the next two days, turning it into a thing when it should really be a blip.”

Soon, Stelter found himself the target of widespread mockery after Twitter users unearthed a post from 2018, in which he ironically decried the presidential usage of the term “son of a bitch” when referring to reporters.

“Calling a journalist a ‘son of a bitch?’” Stelter wrote on the platform on March 11, 2018. “It was wrong when Trump was just a candidate, and it’s even worse now that he’s POTUS…”

Calling a journalist a “son of a bitch?” It was wrong when Trump was just a candidate, and it’s even worse now that he’s POTUS… https://t.co/lbWudjumJh pic.twitter.com/LugJKLMvp8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2018

The tweet was an apparent reference to a comment made by Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania a day earlier, in which he called Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd a “sleeping son of a bitch.”

It aged so poorly that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stopped groveling to Tucker Carlson for long enough to enjoy a laugh at Stelter’s expense.

Steltler double standard: The rules don’t apply to Dems. Or to Fox. https://t.co/szpuNkTY3c — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2022

Others mocked the CNN host, who unwittingly set the wheels in motion on this thing long ago.

There’s always a tweet https://t.co/Bj65ACBQiw — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) January 24, 2022

Let the impeachment begin! Oh wait, Biden did it this time… https://t.co/BCPOj9JN4O — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 25, 2022

Thank you, @BrianStelter, for showing solidarity for your fellow journalist and demonstrating you uphold your principles regardless of partis– oh, wait, this is from 2018:https://t.co/YgULnZIdR5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 24, 2022

They’ll make @JoeBiden saying it as acceptable because Peter is evil, or something. https://t.co/jjmdVB3F7A — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) January 24, 2022

It’s important to remember that Stelter’s inner-monologue is always one of two things:

1 I can’t believe I have a job. I must do whatever I’m told to keep it, no matter how dumb or hypocritical it makes me look.

2 I’m hungry. https://t.co/yq7nSlYiIK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 25, 2022

Stelter apparently thinks Trump calling a journalist a son of a bitch exposed reporters to “threats and intimidation” but Biden doing it should just be dismissed as a mere “blip.” pic.twitter.com/OtimT8sdkU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 24, 2022

Interesting. I wonder if @cnn will cover this Biden calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” story the same way they covered Trump doing it. https://t.co/jSeQm9vyyt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 24, 2022

Calling Brian Stelter worthless is an insult to worthless people. https://t.co/EfrpUMnPUq — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) January 25, 2022

Eagerly awaiting Spud Stelter’s @ReliableSources takedown of today’s “even worse” than “wrong” “anti-media attack from POTUS.” https://t.co/VsPR1PMFEO — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 24, 2022

Stelter later retweeted the post in question to defend himself.

This is from 2018. It’s still true. Biden was wrong to call Doocy an SOB. The press is right to hold presidents to high standards. Biden doesn’t berate the media like Trump, so the context for today is different, but it’s still out of line https://t.co/RYiO4Nyg08 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2022

