Twitter Users Dig Up 2018 Tweet from Brian Stelter Declaring Trump ‘Wrong’ for Calling Reporter a ‘Son of a B*tch’ After Biden Does Same

BrianCNN’s Brian Stelter is being shredded online over a post from 2018 in which he dinged former President Donald Trump for calling someone a “son of a bitch.”

President Joe Biden, of course, called Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Thursday during a hot mic moment in the East Room at the White House.

Doocy shouted, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden sarcastically responded, seemingly unaware his microphone was still on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The moment went viral online and on cable news, as Biden’s temperament was discussed, and in some cases, questioned. Stelter quickly joined the conversation on Twitter.

After sharing video of the moment without comment, the partisan CNN senior media correspondent retweeted Vulture’s Jen Chaney, who wrote, “Of course this will probably be the lead story on Fox News for the next two days, turning it into a thing when it should really be a blip.”

Soon, Stelter found himself the target of widespread mockery after Twitter users unearthed a post from 2018, in which he ironically decried the presidential usage of the term “son of a bitch” when referring to reporters.

“Calling a journalist a ‘son of a bitch?’” Stelter wrote on the platform on March 11, 2018. “It was wrong when Trump was just a candidate, and it’s even worse now that he’s POTUS…”

The tweet was an apparent reference to a comment made by Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania a day earlier, in which he called Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd a “sleeping son of a bitch.”

It aged so poorly that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stopped groveling to Tucker Carlson for long enough to enjoy a laugh at Stelter’s expense.

Others mocked the CNN host, who unwittingly set the wheels in motion on this thing long ago.

Stelter later retweeted the post in question to defend himself.

