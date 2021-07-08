Matt Gaetz Gets Owned After He Tries to Dunk on Report That Trump Doesn’t Want to be Speaker

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz got a humiliating answer when he asked a rhetorical question involving his latest fundraising appeal, which touts the idea that former President Donald Trump be made speaker of the House if Republicans retake the lower chamber.

On Wednesday, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman tweeted a Gaetz fundraising letter that repeatedly promises to install Trump as second in line to the presidency should the GOP retake the House:

America Last Democrats have weaponized their House majority to pursue a far-left agenda, to surround our nation’s Capitol Building in barbed wire for political theater, and to target Trump supporters by calling them “extremists.” So just think about how great it will feel when, after we take back the House and send Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, we make our next Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump! I pledge to you that this America First champion will have my vote once we defeat the far-left next cycle – is Trump as Speaker an idea you can get behind? JOIN ME: LET’S GET TRUMP AS SPEAKER Picture how great it will be when Pelosi’s San Francisco policies are replaced with the MAGA agenda, and the new leader of this chamber is a proven fighter committed to protecting our Southern Border and taking on the Swamp from the inside! Let’s spread the word and build up the movement to get President Trump to be our next Speaker of the House – join me as we look to make this a reality!

But in his tweet, Sherman noted that although it’s possible for Trump to become speaker if there are 218 votes in his favor, “Trump world says he doesn’t want to be speaker. @gopleader [Kevin McCarthy] does want to become speaker.”

>⁦@mattgaetz⁩ is now fundraising on nominating trump to become speaker. A reminder: only one person needed to nominate someone for speaker. 218 votes to become speaker. Trump world says he doesn’t want to be speaker. @gopleader does want to become speaker. pic.twitter.com/qlevHPvpZC — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 8, 2021

Gaetz tried to dunk on the “Fruitpunch news” reporter with a humblebrag and a question he should’ve probably checked on first, tweeting “Who is ‘Trump world?’ I talk to Trump directly, unlike Fruitpunch News.”

Who is “Trump world?” I talk to Trump directly, unlike Fruitpunch News. https://t.co/Wxrb78bjd4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 8, 2021

Sherman replied with a screengrab from a recent Punchbowl News item featuring a pretty reliable source:

New: There’s been some chatter that former President Donald Trump wants to be speaker of the House. No, you don’t have to be a member of Congress to be speaker. No, it’s not going to happen. It would be impossibly hard for Trump to become speaker, although it is theoretically possible. So we texted Jason Miller, who is Trump’s outgoing spokesman and longtime aide, who told us this: “[Trump] has zero desire to be speaker,” Miller said.

Undeterred, Gaetz insisted that “Jason Miller is misinformed on this point,” and added “There is but one governing voice in Trump World: TRUMP!”

Jason Miller is misinformed on this point. (Or, since he left, maybe he has his own agenda?) There is but one governing voice in Trump World: TRUMP! Even Kevin acknowledged that Trump wanted to be Speaker. https://t.co/3NK0DR5GZ1 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 8, 2021

About that: That same Punchbowl item also noted another source saying that the speakership is not something that Trump has “ever considered,” that source being a dude named Donald Trump.

“Well, I’ve heard the talk and it’s getting more and more. But it’s not something that I would’ve considered but it is certainly — there’s a lot of talk about it,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody, and went on to add “That’s not something that I have ever considered.”

None of which is to say that Trump isn’t also telling Gaetz what he wants to hear in private, but Fruitpunch, it turns out, is on very solid ground here.

Watch above via CBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com