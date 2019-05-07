Mediaite is Hiring Editorial Interns for Summer 2019

Mediaite is now accepting intern applications for Summer 2019. The ideal candidate is a current college student looking for hands-on writing and research experience at one of the major news and politics websites.

Mediaite is a leading voice at the intersection of politics, media and entertainment. We are featured regularly on all the major news networks, and they get mentioned daily on Mediaite.

As an intern, you’ll gain vital experience working for a digital media outlet. Tasks include copy editing, researching, transcribing and the opportunity to write for Mediaite. You will have the chance to contribute to stories for our site that millions of people will see, so English, Journalism, or Political Science degrees are especially encouraged to apply. You’ll be collecting bylines and padding a portfolio of writing samples, learning from our top team of talented writers and editors.

We we are currently looking for candidates who can work out of our Herald Square offices in New York City. This is a FOR CREDIT intern position – so talk to your school – and yes… several of our full-time editors over the years began in the intern program!

To Apply: Please attach all of the following documents to your application email to jobs@mediaite.com:

1. A resume or CV.

2. A cover letter briefly outlining why your experience, knowledge, and personality make you the ideal intern for Mediaite.

3. A writing sample from anything you’ve worked on relating to news, politics, or media. It could be a article for a school paper or a piece you’ve written for a personal blog, as long as it demonstrates your strength as a writer and type of topic you like writing about. Mediaite covers a wide range of topics!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com