‘Murderer in Chief’: Blue Check Twitter Flips Out At Report Trump Blocked CDC Mask Requirements for Travel, Transportation

On Friday the New York Times reported that Donald Trump‘s administration blocked a CDC move to require masks for all employees and passengers in public transportation and the travel industry.

The report says the order would have “required face coverings on airplanes, trains, buses and subways, and in transit hubs such as airports, train stations and bus depots,” and that “it was blocked by the White House.”

The story was viral from Friday night through Saturday afternoon, and “blue check” Twitter responded forcefully. Many users had variations on the theme that the White House is effectively killing the travel industry…

…While others like Hollywood star Rosanna Arquette simply said the administration is “trying to kill” us.

They are trying to kill us. This is insane — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 9, 2020

Even Democratic nominee Joe Biden chimed in.

40,000 people a day are coming down with the coronavirus. What is the matter with this guy? https://t.co/N71KynIX2k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 9, 2020

Former governor and current CNN contributor Jennifer Grahholm said that Trump is “trying to kill us” and tagged VP nominee Kamala Harris in the tweet.

WTH: He is trying to kill us. Vote like your life depends on it.

Cc: ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ https://t.co/0P9atRY4A8 — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) October 9, 2020

And on the theme was carried, trying to kill us, or trying to kill travel.

welp, there goes the travel industry. is he a fucking idiot?? (yes, i know he is) https://t.co/i6XUxI1Rry — Lindsey Gort (@LindseyGort) October 10, 2020

—More than 200K Americans have died. —The virus is spreading through the White House. —The president himself was hospitalized. Yet the White House is still blocking even the most basic precautions. https://t.co/FiVKcbbiAx — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 10, 2020

Who’s the enemy of the people? https://t.co/qn3RGgn7SA — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 10, 2020

He’s trying to kill us. https://t.co/t8M9uclGND — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 10, 2020

Every worst scenario planning that the travel industry could have come up with, nothing would have compared to the reality of today’s America. https://t.co/3DNW2D7jbZ — Rafat Ali, Media Owner & Operator (@rafat) October 10, 2020

Whyyyyyyyyyyy? This is not only bad science, it’s bad politics. They can’t get out of their own way. https://t.co/TBSeoowtg9 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 10, 2020

America is a Saw movie https://t.co/o5l8KSF32S — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 10, 2020

At what point does blocking *basic safety measures* during a pandemic for purely political reasons become a crime against humanity? I'm asking this seriously for the 8 million Americans who've contracted COVID-19, the 250,000+ who've died, and the countless ill and dead to come. https://t.co/H5vI9B6vBe — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 10, 2020

If true, it’s time for CDC Dir. Redfield to resign in protest of this political interference in a key health matter & explain his decision to the public. That would show support for the CDC professionals AND focus public attention on the need to wear masks.https://t.co/U2R2620a7p — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 10, 2020

Some folks really pinned the tail on it.

Trump is Murderer in Chief. https://t.co/9Nn4SceUng — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) October 9, 2020

Hard to imagine anyone went after it as hard as movie director Judd Apatow did, though.

It’s murder.They are all. murderers.They are Stalin. They are Hitler.They made the choice to let everyone die for perceived political gain.This is not an opinion. We know the facts.They didn’t even put up the information Trump knew in Feb about aerosols and covid till this week. https://t.co/ARJjhHcLNO — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 10, 2020

Murder, Stalin, Hitler … quite a cast for one tweet.

