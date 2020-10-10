comScore

‘Murderer in Chief’: Blue Check Twitter Flips Out At Report Trump Blocked CDC Mask Requirements for Travel, Transportation

By Caleb HoweOct 10th, 2020, 4:57 pm
President Donald Trump with CDC Director Robert Redfield

President Donald Trump and CDC Director Robert Redfield. Photo by Drew Angerer, Getty

On Friday the New York Times reported that Donald Trump‘s administration blocked a CDC move to require masks for all employees and passengers in public transportation and the travel industry.

The report says the order would have “required face coverings on airplanes, trains, buses and subways, and in transit hubs such as airports, train stations and bus depots,” and that “it was blocked by the White House.”

The story was viral from Friday night through Saturday afternoon, and “blue check” Twitter responded forcefully. Many users had variations on the theme that the White House is effectively killing the travel industry…

…While others like Hollywood star Rosanna Arquette simply said the administration is “trying to kill” us.

Even Democratic nominee Joe Biden chimed in.

Former governor and current CNN contributor Jennifer Grahholm said that Trump is “trying to kill us” and tagged VP nominee Kamala Harris in the tweet.

And on the theme was carried, trying to kill us, or trying to kill travel.

Some folks really pinned the tail on it.

Hard to imagine anyone went after it as hard as movie director Judd Apatow did, though.

Murder, Stalin, Hitler … quite a cast for one tweet.

