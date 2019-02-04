Ocasio-Cortez Swipes at Dan Crenshaw: 70 Percent Tax Rate is For NFL Owners ‘Who Refuse to Hire Kaepernick’
The highest profile freshmen members of Congress on each side of the aisle traded post-Super barbs on Twitter on the subject of taxes — with the NFL catching some flak in the process.
On Monday morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) swiped at Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) following the latter’s jab at Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed 70 percent marginal tax rate on the super-wealthy.
Crenshaw, shortly after the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in 18 years, asked the following:
“Should someone propose a 70% tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal? Asking for a friend.”
Should someone propose a 70% tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal? Asking for a friend.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 4, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez came back at Crenshaw and took a shot at NFL owners to boot.
“The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate,” the New York representative wrote. “The owners who refuse to hire [Colin] Kaepernick would, though.”
The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate.
The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though. https://t.co/AnST2lCiU9
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2019
The twitter sparring could be an early preview of many such skirmishes between the two members of Congress — who both appear to be primed to be major players in their respective parties for years to come.
