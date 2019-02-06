RNC Chair Calls For Elizabeth Warren to Be Disciplined For Lying

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is calling for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to be disciplined by the Texas state bar for lying.

In a letter to the Texas bar — with whom Warren is licensed to practice law — McDaniel writes that the senator should be reprimanded for claiming to be “American Indian” on her application.

“Attorney Warren is now apologizing for misrepresenting herself as an ‘American Indian’ or Native American throughout her career,” McDaniel wrote in the letter. “It has now been thirty-three years since she made this representation to the Texas Bar and has never made an attempt to correct her registration card. Therefore it is clear that Attorney Warren lacked the ‘Good Moral Character’ required for admission to the Texas Bar and should be disciplined for her three decades of untruthfulness.

The irony, of course, is almost impossible to escape. McDaniel is calling for a senator to be disciplined for lying while chairing a party whose de facto head, President Donald Trump, has — according to the Washington Post — made 8,459 false or misleading claims since assuming office.

