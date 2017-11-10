Roy Moore Denies Teen Sex Abuse Allegations in Interview With Hannity: ‘It Never Happened’

Roy Moore is continuing to deny the blockbuster allegations that he pursued relationships with four teenage women while he was in his 30s.

“It never happened,” Moore said Friday on The Sean Hannity Show

In his first interview since the Washington Post published the explosive claims, Moore — the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Alabama — appeared on Sean Hannity‘s radio show Friday. The former Alabama Supreme Court justice told the host that

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore said. “But more than that, it hurts me personally because, you know I’m a father. I have one daughter. I have five granddaughters. And I have a special concern for the protections of young ladies. This is really hard to get on radio and explain this. These allegations are just completely false.”

A new poll taken just after the allegations were made public showed Moore in a dead heat with Democratic opponent Doug Jones — numbers that can only be considered incredibly weak for a Republican in Alabama, which has not had a Democratic Senator since 1994.

Many prominent Republicans are calling on Moore to step aside. But the Republican nominee says he’s staying in the race.

Moore said that he believed the allegations were politically motivated.

“I believe they’re politically motivated,” Moore said. “I believe they were brought on to stop a very successful campaign. And that’s what they’re doing.

Hannity went through the Post story and detailed the allegations of the four accusers. Moore claimed to know two of four, but denied any instance of misconduct with either. In response to the allegations involving Debbie Wesson Gibson, Moore said,

“I don’t remember going out on dates. I knew her as a friend. If we did go out on dates, then we did. But I don’t remember that.”

Moore released another statement during his interview, presented in full below via Phil Mattingly of CNN.

