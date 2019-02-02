Sen. Sherrod Brown Roasts Howard Schultz: ‘He’s a Total Idiot’

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) roasted billionaire Howard Schultz for his flirtation with a 2020 run, calling the former Starbucks CEO a “total idiot.”

Brown, who has been mulling a presidential run himself, made the comments to a voter while on a speaking tour of Iowa.

After one voter asked Brown about the influence of super PAC money in elections, the senator lashed out against Schultz.

“Yeah, I mean you got this idiot Schultz running, maybe,” Brown said. “He’s an idiot, I mean, he’s a total idiot.”

Since Schultz announced on 60 Minutes he was considering a 2020 run as a centrist independent, he’s drawn the bitter ire of Democrats fearful he’d split the vote and hand 2020 to President Donald Trump. According to reports, he’s been “shocked” by the frosty reception to his announcement, and is now reconsidering.

