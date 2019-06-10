Ted Cruz is back at it with the accusations of Twitter trying to silence conservatives. This time, he thinks Twitter’s algorithm is intentionally recommending he follow Democrats, even though it must know he is a conservative.

“Is it just me or is there something REALLY wrong with Twitter’s algorithms? Because I follow Steve Scalise and several other GOP members of Congress, I get recommended tweets from Ted Deutch … Sheldon Whitehouse … Steve Cohen … Chuck Schumer … and Chris Murphy?” Cruz tweeted.

Is it just me or is there something REALLY wrong with Twitter’s algorithms? Because I follow Steve Scalise and several other GOP members of Congress, I get recommended tweets from Ted Deutch … Sheldon Whitehouse … Steve Cohen … Chuck Schumer … and Chris Murphy? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/71TWk0PklB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 9, 2019

Twitter wasted no time pointing out that maybe, Cruz is getting recommended tweets from members of Congress because he is, in fact, a member of Congress:

Yes whatever could you all have in common. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) June 9, 2019

Because republicans members of Congress are the only true oppressed group. Or maybe the algorithm just recommends members of Congress? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 9, 2019

You are a member of Congress and the algorithm is suggesting other members of Congress. That seems pretty straightforward. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2019

Wow, Ted, you should hold a hearing about it to get to the bottom of this. pic.twitter.com/t1Gi3aLf4m — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 9, 2019

Democratic senator from Hawaii Brian Schatz chimed in as well:

Could be they are all members of Congress? — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 9, 2019

Cruz insisted that Twitter ONLY recommends he follow liberals. He was even willing to put money on it:

Really, Brian?? You can’t think of any other similarities btwn them? And differences w/ Scalise? Twitter only does this in one DIRECTION. In fact, let’s try this experiment: take a pic of Twitter’s recs to you (a Dem senator) RIGHT NOW. I’ll give $100 if it recs even 2 of 5 Rs. https://t.co/1SnQnB6Nlp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 9, 2019

