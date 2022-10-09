‘This Man is No Icon’: Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Conservatives For Fawning Over Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Tweets

In a scathing Instagram post, Meghan McCain wrote she has “zero tolerance for this sh*t” after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts, lambasting not just the troubled rapper but also her fellow conservatives for promoting him.

A short recap, since this past week’s news cycle has been roughly 17 months long: after getting big ratings for his appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show (including a segment in which he trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes to attack Jared Kushner), West got his Instagram account restricted and several posts deleted for more anti-Semitic content, and then wandered over to Twitter for the trifecta, posting a wild rant declaring he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Twitter locked West out of his account and deleted the tweet. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that the “account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Numerous Republicans and conservative commentators had cheered West’s remarks to Carlson, especially specific segments in which he claimed he was persecuted for supporting former President Donald Trump and talked about being pro-life. In one of the more notable examples, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account tweeted on Thursday: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

McCain found the whole scene to be “poison” and “trash,” sharing a screenshot of West’s “death con 3” post on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday morning.

“A reminder,” wrote McCain, “antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades.”

Anti-Semitism was “a cancer and it is everywhere…an existential threat to American life and our Jewish friends and family both in our country and outside of it,” McCain continued, lamenting how it was “now normal to hear casual antisemitic comments from from sitting members of congress, media hosts, pop culture figures etc.”

“I have zero tolerance for this shit. Zero,” she wrote before turning her ire towards those on the right who had promoted West:

This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash. Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention. It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago. This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear. Do not look the other way from this statement – it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full fucking stop there is NO place for this anywhere.

In another tweet Sunday afternoon, McCain blasted the House Judiciary GOP tweet.

“Take this down now,” she wrote. “Idiots.”

